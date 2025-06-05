Olivia Rodrigo Leaned Into The Mob Wife Look With 2025's Trendiest Print

At only 22, Olivia Rodrigo is already a style icon. Known for her rocker chic looks, the Guts singer has created a space in the fashion world that’s uniquely, identifiably hers. How to spot a classic Rodrigo ensemble? Well, it’s always going to be a little edgy, a little girly, and definitely incorporate an eye-catching pop of red.

Just because Rodrigo has established her own sense of style, that doesn’t mean she’s afraid to jump on a trend every once in a while. Ever the it-girl, Rodrigo wore one of 2025’s most popular prints, and invoked one of Gen Z’s favorite aesthetics, for a night out on the town.

Olivia Rodrigo, Mob Wife

Carmela Soprano, is that you? On June 2, Rodrigo fully embraced the mob wife aesthetic, with some added Y2K flare, while celebrating fellow Disney Channel alum/bestie Madison Hu’s birthday in NYC.

ROKA / Backgrid

Rodrigo wore a fitted long sleeve tee in her signature cherry red shade paired with low-waisted, leopard-print pants, revealing just a hint of her midriff. The singer rolled up the cuff to reveal a pair of suede gray heels, and accessorized with dainty silver necklaces and a boho, cognac brown bag over her shoulder.

Olivia’s Leopard Print Looks

Leopard print is looking to be the go-to pattern for 2025’s most fashionable stars, but this isn’t the first time Rodrigo has rocked a feline-inspired fit — anyone else getting déjà vu? She posted this pattern-mixing look to Instagram this winter.

Rodrigo paired a leopard print purse with a navy blue and white polka-dotted halter dress, black leather Mary Jane heels, and socks — all tied together with a red lip, of course. This outfit may not seem like it would work on paper, but leave it to Rodrigo to make an unlikely fashion statement.