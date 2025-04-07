Florence Pugh has solidified herself as one of today’s top fashion girls — and only shows up when she feels like it. The actor has become a beloved presence on both runways, walking Harris Reed’s London Fashion Week show in February, and red carpets, where she shines in innovative bras and eye-popping sheer looks.

However, in recent months, Pugh has taken a break from fashion events — until now. On Thursday, April 3, she returned from red carpet retirement and made her first public appearance in months at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada, to promote her upcoming new Marvel film, Thunderbolts. In true Pugh fashion, she chose a look that felt both regal and spicy at once, like much of her closet.

Florence’s Lace Dress

For the event, Pugh donned a pure white minidress designed by Stella McCartney, fresh off the designer’s Fall 2025 runway. The look featured a mockneck collar, long billowing sleeves, and very slightly padded shoulders, adding just a touch of theatrics to her look.

The structured top led to a see-through bustier with a super short hem and a sheer panel with floral lace embroidery at her midriff, which continued down both of her legs, tied together with ribbed detailing.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She completed her look with a pair of dangly silver hoop earrings and sleek white leather cowboy boots from Paris Texas, adding an unexpected country touch to her ensemble.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Sheer History

Pugh’s red carpet wardrobe reveals that sheer looks of all kinds are a staple in her closet, which is how she’s mastered the naked fashion trend so easily. As seen at CinemaCon, she truly ups the ante while promoting one of her films, taking advantage of her many red carpet opportunities to show off her style game.

In February, while in Mexico for a Dune: Part Two photocall, Pugh channeled ‘70s disco vibes by wearing a sheer bra top embroidered with diamond mirror paillettes. She paired the bra with a matching floor-length skirt with a huge leg slit, which made her look like a glimmering disco ball while staying true to her film’s sci-fi roots.

Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pugh went on to free the nip at a separate fan event in Mexico, donning a slightly sheer ivory gown by Hunting Ground with a sleeveless top, and floor-length skirt with asymmetrical ruching that added some drama to the proceedings.

Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another day, another sheer slay for Flo.