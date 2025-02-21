Florence Pugh is a muse to fashion’s biggest tastemakers in practically every city. Her campaigns for Tiffany & Co. are plastered everywhere in New York, while she’s a front-row fashion week fixture in Paris as Valentino’s brand ambassador.

London, however, is where she shines best. At London Fashion Week, she often takes on a more active role than just “guest.” Case in point: On Thursday, Feb. 20, she stole the show walking for Harris Reed — in a pantsless knockout, no less.

Florence’s Avant Garde LBD

Fashion week, though exhilarating, can often feel repetitive. It takes a lot to shock regular attendees and get them buzzing. The Dune: Part Two star’s recent runway citing, however, kept fashion group chats busy. Surprising guests, Pugh sashayed down Reed’s catwalk in a number that was equal parts avant-garde and risqué.

She donned a dress with a hooded cowl neckline and a quasi-mermaid silhouette. Crafted in a thin diaphanous material, the see-through piece was also utterly aqueous, draped to her body. While naked dresses are hardly novel (see: any red carpet event in the past couple of years), hers had an edgy twist. Instead of having a bodysuit underneath for that perfect pantsless detail, hers featured a bodysuit-shaped layer over it.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The overlay was eccentric too. The exaggerated “neckline” jutted away from her torso, resembling an animal’s horns. The rest of it, meanwhile, followed the contour of her waist before narrowing down to cover her crotch.

Her Experimental Lashes

Pugh’s beauty look matched the outfit’s experimental motif. Unlike the gown’s torso, which looked like horns, her exaggeratedly long lashes were insect-like — almost spidery. Apart from the extreme eyes, she kept the rest of her makeup low-key.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She paired the look with peep-toe heels (a cheugy style from the 2010s making a comeback) and gilded jewelry.

It’s Not Her First LFW Rodeo

In 2023, the We Live in Time actor also played a special role in Reed’s Fall/Winter show, which marked her LFW modeling debut. She opened the presentation with a dramatic reading of a speech penned by the designer and then proceeded to strut in a look just as theatrical.

She wore a black-and-silver bustier dress with hip cutouts and a thigh-high slit. It was covered in a glistening harlequin print, aka the cheugy diamond pattern. As if the print wasn’t statement-making enough, it also included a massive disc-shaped headpiece.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A Harris Reed girl through and through.