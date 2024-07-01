Florence Pugh’s sartorial range is unmatched. Thus far, her chicest headline-making looks include sheer dresses, voluminous capes, and feathered headpieces. While the style star rarely sticks to one look, keeping fashion fans on their toes, there is one accessory widely associated with the actor: the flower crown.

In 2019, Pugh starred in the folk horror film Midsommar as Dani, the tourist-turned-pagan-cult-favorite. Set in rural Sweden, the gruesome storyline was the stuff of nightmares. No scenes, however, were as chilling as when Pugh wore floral wreaths — especially the pyramid of blooms in the movie’s twisty end (IYKYK). Five years later, Pugh channeled her breakout horror role and revived the garland-inspired headpiece.

Over the weekend, Pugh attended the 2024 Glastonbury Festival with massive blooms atop her head. Unlike scenes of horror films past, however, her flower crown was styled in the chicest, sauciest way possible.

Florence’s See-Through LBD

The annual festival typically draws star-studded crowds and this year was no different. A-listers like Anya Taylor-Joy, Cara Delevingne, and Pugh enjoyed the unforgettable performances. On Friday, June 28, however, the Oppenheimer star took a break from the festival proper to attend a Q&A session at the event’s Pilton Palace.

Despite the casual vibe of the event, Pugh looked utterly stylish in an LBD with a sheer pattern. The halter number was also diaphanous throughout, fully revealing black underwear. If that wasn’t enough, the dress also featured a thigh-high slit on each side.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Pugh leaned into her edgy sartorial sensibilities and paired her dress with brown combat boots — a practical yet chic choice for dusty festival grounds.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Her Festival Staple

Flower crowns have been ubiquitous festival staples since Coachella’s grounds practically turned into a garden circa 2015. Pugh revived the look with one twist: instead of a wreath, she wore a floral headband with six massive multicolored roses.

While the accessory was reminiscent of Midsommar, the actor’s headpiece was far from eerie. Paired with gold and turquoise earrings, a heart necklace, and another that spelled out “AMOR,” the vibe was much more whimsical.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Even her makeup added to the playful aesthetic. She wore colored rhinestone stickers at the corners of her eyes for subtle sparkle.

A Throwback: The Midsommar Inspo

Here’s Pugh wearing one of Dani’s wreaths in the Ari Aster-directed project.

Courtesy of A24

Pugh never misses.