Florence Pugh slays every single time she steps out — that’s just a fact. From cut-out gowns to Barbiecore pink mini dresses, Pugh has been consistently making headlines for her looks. The 2023 Oscars was more of that same vibe. She walked the red carpet in Valentino Couture — fresh off the runway — in the edgy trend dominating Hollywood and fashion week alike: underwear as pants.

The Oscars presenter wore a nondescript greige hue to the annual awards show, but her look was anything but boring. The strapless dress featured voluminous, off-the-shoulder sleeves that opened up into a dramatic cape with a sweeping train. If those details weren’t dramatic enough, the fabric also had a crumpled-up feel to it that added to the outfit’s edgy vibe.

The cape gave a peek into the highlight of Miss Flo’s look, a spicy pair of black hot pants. She paired the over-the-top ‘fit with platform pumps and accessorized with silvery jewels from Tiffany & Co., including a structural orchid-inspired diamond necklace with diamonds and dangling pink tourmaline and diamond earrings.

Meanwhile, her hair was styled in a daring up-do, a ponytail that doubled as bangs. As for her beauty look, she chose a pink smokey eye and a coordinating pink lip to play off of her glitzy earrings.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another day, another slay.