As an early-February award show, there’s a lot of pressure on the Grammys to set the tone for the year ahead. Thankfully, music’s biggest night always manages to rise to the occasion, delivering hilarious memes, history-making moments, unforgettable performances, and iconic red carpet looks with every ceremony.

When reflecting on the most memorable Grammys gowns of all time, obvious contenders like J.Lo’s plunging green Versace dress and Rihanna’s princess-coded Giambattista Valli Haute Couture number are probably among the first ‘fits to come to mind. And while these garments are all deserving of a spot in the Red Carpet Hall of Fame, there’s something to be said about the bold, nonconformist looks that always make a statement but never quite get their due. Namely, ensembles that embraced the free-the-nipple movement with reckless abandon.

As a nationally televised event, freeing the nipple in a primetime-friendly manner is no easy feat. Still, that hasn’t stopped artists like Rihanna and Doja Cat from baring it all — censors be damned.

Though nipple-baring ‘fits were a rarity on the Grammys red carpet for many years, the daring look is slowly but surely becoming a mainstay for music’s biggest night. Let’s take a trip down memory lane to revisit the nippliest Grammys looks of all time.

Rihanna, 2013 Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images Being the fashion icon that she is, Rihanna was one of the first artists to free the nip at the Grammys. In 2013, the “Diamonds” singer donned a sheer red Azzedine Alaia gown, which boasted a criss-crossed neckline and an A-line silhouette. Though subtle, it was still a history-defining moment.

Addison Rae, 2022 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Fast forward to the 2020s, when the free-the-nipple movement really starts to dominate the Grammys stage. In 2022, Addison Rae made her Grammys debut in a Nili Lotan slip dress that allowed her nips to poke through the silk material ever so slightly.

Camila Cabello, 2023 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images In 2023, Camila Cabello put her own unique spin on the free-the-nipple trend by sporting a floor-length PatBO gown. Separated into two parts, the garment featured a black skirt with a thigh-high slit, and a see-through pearl bra top adorned with white rose nipple covers.

Phoebe Bridgers, 2024 Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images She may have opted to wear the ensemble to Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys event over the live 2024 telecast, but Phoebe Bridgers’ black sheer cutout gown will still be remembered as one of the nippliest Grammys looks of all time.

Charlotte Lawrence, 2024 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Model turned singer-songwriter Charlotte Lawrence made headlines for attending the 2024 ceremony in a lacy black see-through Rodarte number that left her nipples (and thong) completely exposed.