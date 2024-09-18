The UK has always been associated with fashion’s biggest rebels and luminaries (think: Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen). The city seems to bring out the same subversive style attitude in its locals too — especially during London Fashion Week. This Spring/Summer 2025 season, which lasted from Sept. 13 through 17, the shows’ chicest attendees leaned into the most rabble-rousing trends and showed out in eyebrow-raising pieces.

The most popular trends, of course, were risqué. (At this point, it’s the same in every city.) London, however, was way more undressed. Underwear? Flaunted. Nips? Displayed. And pants? Totally forgotten.

On the accessories front, the theme was “ugly.” Streets were rife with some of the most despised shoes. Countless savants sported the hooved look and slipped into Maison Margiela’s infamous Tabis. Other pluckier style heroes donned rubbery Crocs (bedazzled à la Simone Rocha, no less). If shoes were ugly, bags were wildly whimsical in all sorts of novelty shapes.

Ahead, five of the London Fashion Week’s most controversial street style trends — it was a style insurrection for the ages.

Capri Pants

And Just Like That... may not be airing for another few months, but Carrie Bradshaw is all over the fashion scene. In particular, her favorite pant length is back en vogue: the capri. After the retro length debuted on the Spring/Summer 2024 runways of Coperni and 3.1 Phillip Lim, the style has been picked up by the fashion cognoscenti.

Dip your toe into the trend with a cropped legging — none would be the wiser. But if you’re feeling revved up, go forth and rock Gigi Hadid-approved denim capris.

Novelty Bags

At NYFW, kitschy bag charms dangled down straps of the season’s biggest it bags. London, however, amped up the whimsy. Why leave the silliness to itty-bitty trinkets when you can go kooky with the actual carryall?

On the streets, all sorts of novelty bags were photographed including another Carrie Bradshaw piece: her JW Anderson pigeon clutch. Even Puppets & Puppets’ famous produce-affixed bags (peep the 3D resin banana bag above) also made an appearance.

All-Out Bras

LFW runways were undeniably bra-forward — so, too, were streets and front rows. Simone Ashley, for example, went the corp sleaze route and showed off her semi-sheer brassiere under a teeny skirt suit.

If peekaboo intimates are too tame for your tastes, consider undressing altogether and wearing a bra as a top. Bonus vanguard points if it’s sheer.

Look Ma, No Pants

The pantsless movement popularized by Kendall Jenner continues. Daring style stars like Normani ditched pants altogether and stripped down to panties.

Meanwhile, some flaunted all their intimates under see-through ensembles. While last year would’ve seen underwear with minimal coverage (i.e. cheeky thongs), this season’s unanimous choices were high-waist renditions.

Ugly Shoes

Even the most daring of fashion girls steer clear of some things — Crocs being one of them. Not LFW attendees, though. After the brand collaborated with Simone Rocha for yassified pairs affixed with pearls and gems, the divisive footwear got major street cred. LFW was proof.

Meanwhile, the Tabi’s chokehold on fashion girls continues — showing no signs of slowing down.