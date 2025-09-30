If there’s one thing Italian labels are going to do, it’s celebrate women’s bodies. The proof is on the runways of Milan Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2026 season.

The season was uncharacteristically buzzy, thanks to several hotly anticipated debuts: Demna for Gucci, Louise Trotter for Bottega Veneta, and Dario Vitale for Versace. And one of the main reasons the collections were so well-received — at least according to online consensus — was because they highlighted their ability to dress women and give them what they want, in terms of design details and showcasing their bodies in the best light. Plus, the looks were beautiful.

Another equally consequential way that MFW celebrated women’s bodies and bodily autonomy was through a series of nip-baring ensembles.

The Italian leg of fashion week has long highlighted women’s contours. This season further calcifies the fact that for both contemporary and heritage brands, baring nips isn’t just a trend; it’s a way of life. Ferragamo was especially naked this season, while Moschino, which typically errs on the whimsical side, also uncharacteristically channeled the risqué ethos. Other labels also made waves for their shows, particularly for their unique takes on sheer dressing (Blumarine) and for commissioning an it girl or two (The Attico).

Below, some of the best nip-forward looks from Milan Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2026 season.

The Attico

It girl Amelia Gray Hamlin perfectly captured the corp sleaze spirit on The Attico’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway, strutting in a gray boxy suit and hot pink pencil skirt, paired with nothing but a sheer brassiere in a matching shade of pink.

Other models walked in similar bra-forward outfits and far nipplier looks, including office-approved trousers with near-translucent tops.

Etro

If you needed further proof that the free-spirited feminine aesthetic is back, Etro’s maximalist runway will do just the trick. Exhibit A: One model sashayed down the runway in a “naked (little black) dress” that featured ruffled paisley fabric accents flouncing with every step.

Roberto Cavalli

At Roberto Cavalli, nip-freeing came in the form of a mesh minidress with gilded lace details, giving it a molten feel. Leaning into the metallic hue, the model was styled in head-to-toe gold, including her exposed underwear, layered long necklaces à la the 2010s, and sandals with serpentine imagery.

Emporio Armani

Emporio Armani perfectly blended sweet and spicy in an ultra-sheer top whose only opaque accents came in coquettecore bows. Paired with silky trousers and a powder-pink bag, it channeled subtle femininity.

Blumarine

One of the nippliest shows in Milan was Blumarine’s, which featured a selection of sheer tops and dresses in the dreamiest ethereal ruffles and flounces. The one look that now lives in my mind rent-free, however, is a cropped top made in the shape of dragonfly wings, in silver mesh metal, no less. Did anyone need a dragonfly top on the runway? No. But was it all sorts of glorious? Absolutely.

Ferragamo

Color lit up the Ferragamo runway, which was also especially breast-forward this season. One look, for instance, featured a translucent beige top brought to life by sunset-inspired details, including a delicate canary yellow pencil skirt and a Showgirl orange bag. (Swiftie or not, it’s bound to be a massive color trend.)

No. 21

Alessandro Dell’Acqua of No. 21 gave the nip-baring look the knitted treatment. Intricately woven dresses, featuring varying knitting techniques, puffed sleeves, and ruffled hemlines, were also subtly see-through.

Giuseppe Di Morabito

At Giuseppe Di Morabito, spotlighting a woman’s anatomy went beyond breasts. Sculpted minidresses (that resembled the solid look of breastplates) flaunted the female form — chest and muscular contours included.

Moschino

Moschino, meanwhile, went the full range of nipply. A pink T-shirt dress, which was accented with (extra) long-stemmed red roses, was utterly see-through. Meanwhile, some looks featured the classic Moschino brand of funky: netted dresses and tops had embroidered swan accents as nip covers, replete with 3D necks that pointed upward. How’s that for whimsy?