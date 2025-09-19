After performing in New York’s Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Sept. 18, Dua Lipa was out and about the following morning. She attended an event downtown for Frame Reformer, where she joined not one, but two back-to-back Pilates classes to celebrate her new role as the brand’s chief creative officer and co-founder. (Can confirm, as someone who attended, she didn’t even break a sweat.) Later that day, she changed from her all-black workout gear to something much, much chicer — couture, no less.

Dua’s Crop Top

Lipa was photographed in the city wearing a gray polo top. Crafted in wool mohair, the textured piece, straight from Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection, featured a cropped cut that fully flaunted her midriff. She paired the look with an orange skirt that looked every bit the work of art. The knee-length pencil skirt, also from the Italian label, featured the slimmest garterized waistband and was covered in embroidered floral appliqués in various shades of tangerine.

Orange is making its way as fashion’s next color du jour, thanks, in no small part, to Taylor Swift, whose upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, is painted in the glittery kumquat hue. The likes of Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello have already jumped on the fruity trend. Now, with Lipa’s stamp of approval, it’s only a matter of time before it becomes ubiquitous. Thankfully, she gave prospective orange wearers a whole new unexpected color combo to test out.

Backgrid

She completed her ensemble with mostly silver accents, including hoop earrings, a curation of chunky rings, and heeled metallic sandals. The only non-silver accoutrements were her crystal-clear bangles and black sunglasses.

Her $2,150 It bag

Naturally, the unsung hero of her outfit was her It bag. The “Levitating” songstress carried Gucci’s Bamboo Night bag in a small metallic silver patent leather — an accessory she was already photographed carrying earlier this week. Though her exact colorway isn’t available to shop online, it can be purchased upon request in-store.

Lipa loves a metallic silver bag. Two years ago, her go-to was another Gucci bag — the Horsebit Chain in the sparkly color. So this choice totally tracks.

Another day, another slay.