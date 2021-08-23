Seriously, if you can get past the overalls and Canadian tuxedos that Monica, Rachel, and Phoebe wore with ease, you’ll find the male characters were also masters of ‘90s dressing. Ross, Chandler, and Joey wore some of the most iconic trends of the decade — and they don’t get the same credit as the ladies for popularizing them.
Between Joey’s affinity for turtlenecks and Dad jeans, Chandler’s sweater vests and layered looks, and Ross’ love of V-neck sweaters and leather pants, the show brought all the best of ‘90s mens style to the screen.
The greatest part? So many of the trends they embraced on the show are coming back — and they are gender inclusive. Pair a baggier version of Ross’ famous leather pants with a knit crop top; Chandler’s sweater vest over a baby tee; or Joey’s turtleneck with a slip dress; and you’ll be perfectly on-trend today.
From layered tees and dad jeans to V-necks and leather looks, find all the best guys outfits from Friends ahead.