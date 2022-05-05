Ganni's Newest Cult Collab With Scholl Is The Definition Of Coastal Grandma Chic

After teaming up with the likes of New Balance, Ahluwalia, Juicy Couture, and Levi’s, Ganni has launched a collaboration with Scholl to reimagine the footwear brand’s iconic wooden sandal, which has been a staple for many since the 1960s. To learn more about the partnership, including how to buy the Ganni x Scholl collaboration in the UK, keep reading.

The collection features of Scholl’s iconic wooden sandal, known as the Pescura. With five different signature Ganni prints — featuring the Ganni smiley and hearts iconography, plus a retro 60s-inspired colour palette — the collaboration offers a fresh take on Scholl’s classic footwear style.

The Ganni x Scholl collection also represents both brands’ shared commitment to more circularity and sustainability in fashion. The sandals in question are handmade in Italy by an artisan family production. The fabric is crafted from 100% certified organic cotton, the lining of the shoe consists of 51% post-consumer recycled polyester, and the sole is made from manmade rubber and FSCouncil certified wood, as per the press release.

The Creative Director at Ganni, Ditte Reffstrup, described the opportunity to reimagine a cult fashion item alongside Scholl as a “dream come true.”

“I’m super proud to say that this is one of Scholl’s most responsible collabs. We wanted to pay tribute to the clog’s heritage while making sure Ganni’s spirit was 100% present,” he remarked. “They are the perfect summer shoe, and I can’t wait to see #GANNIgirls everywhere wearing them in the sun!”

Meanwhile, the CEO of Scholl Shoes, Tobias Klaiber, said the brand is “very keen” to share its heritage and spirit with a new younger audience, describing the Ganni collaboration as a “dream scenario of two like-minded brands coming together.”

Klaiber continued: “We are excited to further explore the possibilities where such partnerships can take us. Always wanting to surprise, inspire, and engage the consumer in our journey.”

Ganni / Scholl

Ganni/Scholl

Where Can You Buy The Ganni x Scholl Collab In The UK?

The Ganni x Scholl collaboration is available to buy in the UK online via the official Scholl and Ganni websites, with each collection piece priced at £150.

The collection will also be available to purchase at select Ganni stores worldwide.