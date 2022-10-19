When it comes to combining style and sustainability, luxury Scandi brand Ganni are largely consider true industry leaders. So the announcement that the cool-girl label – loved by the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Bella Hadid, and Beyoncé, to name but a few – is dipping a toe in the beauty world? Very exciting, indeed. True to style, Ganni’s first-ever beauty collaboration is true to their sustainability credentials, teaming up with Submission Beauty to launch a limited capsule of plant-based glitter. And best of all? It is available to buy as of right now.

The pink, gold, and silver glitters are made from natural and plant-derived materials formulated to biodegrade quickly and safety, sans the damaging impact traditional microplastic glitters are known for. Turning “wasteful, toxic traditional glitter on its head,” offers Submission Beauty founder Zenia Jaeger, who has made a name for herself (and her brand) by championing zero-plastic beauty since launching in 2020.

Though this is the first time the Ganni glitter will be available to buy, eagle-eyed fans will remember it from the runway, too. Ganni used Submission’s products for both its Spring/Summer 2022 and Autumn/Winter 2022 shows at Copenhagen Fashion Week. Most recently, make-up artist Trine Skjøth applied washes of glitter to model’s lids in a nod to ‘90s beauty icons PJ Harvey and Bjork.

The new trio of what Ganni’s creative director Ditte Reffstrup calls “super fun colours” have one aim: to spark joy. “[It’s] all about giving people a way to express themselves and go a little crazy,” Reffstrup explains.

Even more exciting? This might be the start of something major. Speaking to Vogue Business, Reffstrup said the collaboration gives them an opportunity to learn, and potentially grow. “Beauty is a really interesting category with a lot of potential. We like to test small, and with this collaboration we are aiming to learn and get feedback from our community.” Watch this space.