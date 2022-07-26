That electricity you feel in the air? It’s because a new Beyoncé album is on the horizon. Renaissanceis due July 29, and it’ll be Queen Bey’s first solo project since Lemonade, the surprise album released in 2016 that quickly became a cultural and worldwide phenom, sparking conversations around everything from racial injustice to infidelity. Now, Beyoncé is back, and the Internet is already buzzing with anticipation — especially after she dropped the first single off the album, “Break My Soul,” in June. Honestly, will she let us keep any of our edges through the summer?
Whether you’re a card-carrying member of the Beyhive or a more casual fan, it’s hard to deny the impact that Beyoncé has had on music and culture throughout her decades-long career. And she doesn’t often walk the red carpet or do many interviews — instead, like a true artist, Bey speaks mostly through her music, performances, and videos. Her music videos, BTW, have been some of the greatest of all time (just ask Kanye!), and they always deliver on the fashion and beauty looks.
To pay homage, Bustle rounded up 12 of Beyoncé’s music video beauty moments that remain truly iconic. It was a tall task, but scroll on for a refresher of her best hair and makeup looks that are still as inspiring as ever.