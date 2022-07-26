That electricity you feel in the air? It’s because a new Beyoncé album is on the horizon. Renaissance is due July 29, and it’ll be Queen Bey’s first solo project since Lemonade, the surprise album released in 2016 that quickly became a cultural and worldwide phenom, sparking conversations around everything from racial injustice to infidelity. Now, Beyoncé is back, and the Internet is already buzzing with anticipation — especially after she dropped the first single off the album, “Break My Soul,” in June. Honestly, will she let us keep any of our edges through the summer?

Whether you’re a card-carrying member of the Beyhive or a more casual fan, it’s hard to deny the impact that Beyoncé has had on music and culture throughout her decades-long career. And she doesn’t often walk the red carpet or do many interviews — instead, like a true artist, Bey speaks mostly through her music, performances, and videos. Her music videos, BTW, have been some of the greatest of all time (just ask Kanye!), and they always deliver on the fashion and beauty looks.

To pay homage, Bustle rounded up 12 of Beyoncé’s music video beauty moments that remain truly iconic. It was a tall task, but scroll on for a refresher of her best hair and makeup looks that are still as inspiring as ever.

1 “Single Ladies” Smoky Eye YouTube In the music video that spurred dance crazes and hilarious spoofs, Beyoncé rocked just one beauty look: a teased half-up, half-down hairstyle and a dramatic smoky eye.

2 “Hold Up” Water Waves YouTube In one of the most recognizable videos from her Lemonade album, Beyoncé donned blonde waist-length water waves — which she paired with a ruffled mustard dress and a baseball bat.

3 “Run the World (Girls)” Tousled Updo YouTube Dystopia never looked as good as it did in this video that was all about female empowerment. Within the masterpiece, Bey rocked a perfectly messy beehive.

4 “Drunk In Love” Shaggy Bob YouTube Beyoncé kept it simple and cool-girl chic with an asymmetrical shaggy bob in this beach-set video featuring hubby Jay-Z.

5 “Partition” Red Lip & Winged Eyeliner YouTube The Dreamgirls star brought the glamour in this super sexy video by way of winged liner and glossy red lipstick.

6 “Sorry” Braided Crown YouTube For the “Sorry” visuals, Queen Bey channeled African regality with this braided crown hairstyle.

7 “Diva” Graphic Eyeshadow YouTube Beyoncé rocked slicked-back hair and mod-style graphic eyeshadow in this music video that challenges any negative notions around the term “diva.” Queen.

8 “Countdown” Mod Pixie YouTube The singer showcased her playful side in this ’60s-inspired video by sporting an adorable bowl-cut pixie. She brought more mod vibes with bright neon eyeliner.

9 “Ego” Voluminous Curls YouTube Few hairstyles are as effortlessly chic and sultry as big, voluminous curls. Look no further than Bey’s look in her “Ego” video for proof.

10 “Kitty Kat” Leopard Eyeshadow YouTube Bey channeled her animalistic side in this short and sweet music video when she rocked leopard print eye makeup and matching claw-like stiletto nails and earrings.

11 “Get Me Bodied” High Ponytail YouTube In this video that featured cameos from Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Beyoncé rocked a Motown-era high ponytail and metallic eyeshadow.