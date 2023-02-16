Gigi Hadid is undoubtedly the supermodel of our generation — only rivaled in stature by her sister, Bella. She’s been the face of Versace, Chanel, and Calvin Klein (among countless others), she’s a fashion week staple, and even collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger on four seasons of Tommy x Gigi.

In a perfect marriage of her many facets — model, entrepreneur, and mom to two-year-old daughter, Khai — Hadid graced the March 2023 cover of Elle — three different covers, to be exact. In the story, titled “The Gigi Hadid You Don’t Know,” the model reintroduced herself to fans, baring intimate details about how motherhood changed her, co-parenting with ex Zayn Malik, and going to therapy.

The model stripped down in the editorial, both in the interview and the photo shoot. Photographed by Mario Sorrenti, Hadid posed for multiple Elle covers. In the first, she wore a plush bunny balaclava with a matching fuzzy cropped sweater and undies by Ambush.

In another, Hadid posed in a powder blue lingerie set from her own label, Guest In Residence, with matching arm warmers and denim shorts. Her third cover was arguably the spiciest. Clad in Hermès, Hadid wore black bikini bottoms and a sparkly knit crop top.

In the subsequential interview, Hadid told the outlet she has a newfound appreciation for life. “Having a daughter, although it shifted my life to make me really want to feel more settled, has also really made me appreciate the chaos as well.”

The supermodel added, “Being at shows and shoots and just being in the city again; being around friends [after] becoming a mom ... I have an appreciation for both sides of it.”