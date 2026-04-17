Thanks to balletcore and the rise of the hyper-romantic, hyper-feminine aesthetic, ballet flats were the It shoe for years. They’ve been such a fashion girl fave since 2023 that the industry felt compelled to churn out a steady stream of ballet flat hybrids every few seasons — including ballerina heels and the still-popular sneakerina.

These days, however, supermodels like Gigi Hadid and Elsa Hosk are trading their twee shoes for something with a more masculine energy. Call it the era of the loafer.

Gigi’s Cool-Girl ‘Fit

Hadid is part of the shoe’s growing A-list fanbase. Earlier this week, she was spotted wearing a classic black pair from The Row, styled with faded jeans cinched with a skinny brown leather belt. White socks pushed her look into preppy territory, serving off-duty supermodel vibes with a borrowed-from-the-boys flavor.

She also wore a no-fuss sweater from her own cashmere brand, Guest in Residence, in a bright strawberry red, which instantly made Hadid’s everyday essentials feel zesty. (TikTok’s “Unexpected Red Theory” really is the lazy girl hack that never gets old.) For her final touches, she accessorized with oversized Magda Butrym sunglasses and a dark brown Liffner suede tote.

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It’s The Supermodel Choice

She wasn’t the only model to rock the minimalist flats this week. Hosk recently shared her latest ‘fits on Instagram, and several of them included loafers. Proving their versatility, the Helsa Studio founder juxtaposed the menswear-esque silhouette with a more romantic, floral print minidress. She completed the look with a khaki trench, tan bag, and sky-blue socks for a fun pop of color.

In another photo, Hosk showed that loafers can be a perfect companion for a more “naked” look when paired with micro jorts and a stomach-baring button-down top.

Other supers have been on the loafer wagon for a hot minute. The shoe style is the off-duty go-to for besties Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, who are regularly seen in the footwear during their downtime.

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How To Wear Them

For those new to the loafer game, I highly recommend starting with a classic black or brown pair, which you can style up or down as needed. Feeling preppy? Consider the supermodels’ “school-girl” aesthetic and wear high socks. Bonus points if they’re in a fun color. Don’t knock them for the office either — styled with tailoring or a pencil skirt, they feel intentionally undone in the best way. Beyond the basics, consider pairs in eye-catching hues, bold prints, or those with sleek hardware.

Spring 2026 is officially loafer season.