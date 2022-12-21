As the year winds down and we look forward to 2023, there are a few things that have me excited. This list includes, but is not limited to: Prince Harry’s memoir, a fourth season of You, and of course, the many exciting fashion trends that will take their rightful place in the spotlight.

Maximalist dressing isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon. More and more, it seems that designers, celebs, and influencers alike are embracing daring colors, quirkier prints, blinding metallics, and so on — plus, whimsical appliques, flashy jewelry, and dramatic, yet feminine, bows.

As usual, celebrities and runways are taking a heavy hand in the shaping of 2023 trends. Victoria Beckham and Bottega Veneta launched the pant-less trend that Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have been gravitating towards. Meanwhile, on the streets of New York City, Emily Ratajkowski absolutely popped in a statement coat roughly the same shade as a kumquat. Out in LA, Kim Kardashian, Addison Rae, and more have been sporting moto-themed garb (think: biker jackets, racing stripes, heavy leather boots). In short, there’s no shortage of sartorial excitement.

So, with 2023 quickly approaching, I’m highlighting a dozen trends about to hit the scene. In need of some inspiration? Keep scrolling, friend.

Neck Ties

Yves Saint Laurent was one of the first designers to put a woman in a suit and tie, but he was hardly the last. Ralph Lauren and Louis Vuitton both sent ties down the runway for Fall 2022 and now, the sophisticated prep school look is firmly in. Ella Emhoff, for one, is a tie devotee, rocking the accessory on numerous occasions. Wear one the traditional way, like she does above, or with a tank top la early aughts-era Avril Lavigne.

Motocross Details

Fans of motorsport wear have Rosalía to thank for the trend popping off. Since the Spanish singer released her second studio album Motomami in 2022, the bold dirt bike aesthetic has been everywhere. Dua Lipa is loving her Courreges Spring 2023 leather biker jacket, while Kim K has been repping motocross-inspired pants left and right.

Kumquat Orange

It’s not orange. It’s not tangerine. It’s kumquat. What is the difference? Well, in fashion, it amounts to a subtle yellow-orange hue that pops like a bright, but pairs as easily as a neutral. Celebs like Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Lawrence, and Priyanka Chopra have been showing love for the color recently. With this trend, you can go all-out in a matching set or a statement coat like Ratajkowski — or you can dip your toes into the kumquat pool with a pair of colorful shoes like Lawrence.

Soccer-Inspired

Shoes with soccer roots, like Adidas’ Samba and Gazelle silhouettes, have been omnipresent in 2022. Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Olivia Wilde, and Rihanna are just some of the notable names who have donned these sneakers in recent seasons (but the list goes on and on). New York Fashion Week saw an influx of influencers in fútbol-inspired apparel and it’s only a matter of time before it trickles down to the masses.

Statement Handles

In recent months, bags with funky, unexpected handles have been saturating the market. At the US Open, for instance, Kendall Jenner carried Bottega Veneta’s popular new ‘Sardine’ bag, which features an artsy, fish-shaped gold handle. Gucci-loving celebs like Jodie Turner Smith, on the other hand, have been rocking the house’s iconic bamboo-handle bag. A sculptural take on your classic bag, this trend will surely pick up speed in 2023.

Ballet Slippers

Balletcore anyone? While the femme, slipper-style shoe was deemed uncool for some time, ballet flats are making a big comeback. Styles with Mary Janes straps and pairs topped with romantic bows are seeing love from a plethora of fashion girls — particularly Bella Hadid. Kendall Jenner, Dakota Fanning, Jennifer Lawrence, and Zoe Kravitz all favor The Row’s minimalist leather ballet flats.

Shades of Silver

Perfect for holiday soirées and over-the-top birthday parties, dazzling metallic designs are making the rounds. Designers like Nensi Dojaka, Tory Burch, and Theophilio introduced show-stopping pieces on the runway, from shimmering silver sequined skirts to tailored metallic leather outerwear. Don’t be afraid of a high shine look — you can easily go subtle or bold with the flashy trend.

Body Bling

Celebrities like Rihanna, Vanessa Hudgens, and Hailey Bieber are making a strong case for body jewelry and I envision it sticking around long into the new year. Not only to be coupled with swimwear, try layering a belly chain over a simple top that could use some jazzing up. Just recently, Rihanna took her date night look to the next level by adding gold crossbody chains on top of her black dress.

Long Dresses & Knee-High Boots

Sure, there were plenty of mini skirts in 2022. But lately, many have taken to midi and maxi hems, coupling them with taller boots — a distinctively ‘90s look that gives just a glimpse of skin. This combo will always remind me of Lorelai Gilmore’s work ‘fits, which consisted mainly of knee-length skirts and dresses with chic, calf-hugging boot styles.

Pantsless

As I mentioned earlier, going bottomless (or essentially so) is trending. Barely-there micro shorts appeared on the runway at Coperni, Zimmermann, and LaQuan Smith for Spring 2023 and celebs like Sophie Turner, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner have hopped on the bandwagon. It’s a saucy trend that’s easy to dress up or down, depending on the occasion. Layer an oversized cashmere sweater on top of tights, add some boots, and boom, you’re set.

Long Earrings

Dangly, shoulder-skimming earrings have been showing up on both the red carpet and the runway, with Emily Ratajowski hitting the catwalk in bold earrings at both Nensi Dojaka and Tory Burch. The options on the market are endless with something for everyone — unless you’re a minimalist, in which case you’re out of luck.