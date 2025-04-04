Once in a while, fashion’s biggest creatives marry two items many would never have considered. Sometimes these experiments work (see: Rag & Bone’s viral sweatpant jeans), sometimes not so much (read: the difficult-to-pull-off pantaboot, unless you’re a Kardashian). The latest hybrid, however, already has industry approval. Meet the “sneakerina.”

Part-ballet flat, part-sneaker, the new cross-breed is the latest frontier of balletcore. Since the ballerina-inspired aesthetic swept the industry a few years ago, ballet flats have been through the creative ringer, interpreted in several ways: beribboned, square, studded, mesh, and more. The latest phase in fashion’s love affair with the dance form is its sportiest yet. Simone Rocha led the cross-bred charge, introducing the innovation as early as 2020, and some designers have since followed suit, including Sandy Liang, who collaborated with Salomon, Miu Miu, and Louis Vuitton.

They’re cute, too. Imagine sporty sneakers but with touches of girlhood in pinks, lace-ups, or pearl-encrusted options. They’ve already garnered a cadre of A-list fans including Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Julia Fox. Below, you’ll find some of the best sneakerinas to shop right now.

1. Ballet Pink, Please

Puma turned the Speedcats, the already cult-followed shoe, into an even hotter commodity with the Speedcat Ballet Suede, the strappy ballerina-slash-sporty shoe hybrid. With Ratajkowski and Lipa as fans, it’s already the it girl fave.

2. Red-Hot Leather

Leather sneakers have always been a statement-making choice, but leather sneaker ballet flats? In red? Main character energy, for sure.

3. Satin Shoelaces

Hadid has this very pair from Vivaia in two colorways — white and black — and I can see why. The sleek satin sneaker from Vivaia features a garterized back and satin shoelaces for the perfect ribbon knot.

4. ...And It’s Affordable Counterpart

For a more budget-friendly take on the Hadid-approved style, consider these versatile flats, complete with their own satiny finish.

5. Lace-Up

A leather ballet sneaker with a gladiator-style lace-up detail? Sign me up.

6. The OG

Simone Rocha has been leading the sneakerina charge, even before it got its moniker, adding pearls and other cutesy details to the label’s offerings. This style, in particular, features criss-cross straps, pearl embellishments, and a sweet li’l bow.

7. A Floral Platform

The hybrid of hybrids, this shoe from Charles & Keith is a platform sneaker and a Mary Jane ballet flat all in one. It features a dainty bow, a preppy lone strap, and is covered in a buttery yellow and green floral print. The cutest.

8. Roaring Leopard

Who said the mob wife aesthetic is relegated to coats? A chunky black sole frames the spotted leopard print of this Lazy Oaf shoe, with the daintiest bungee style lace-up detail.

9. Cow Hide

If leopard print isn’t your bag, perhaps a cow pattern will do it for you. This pair from Steve Madden is more ballet Mary Jane but it features a thick, rubbery sole.

10. Metallic Silver

Add sparkle to your look by rocking a pair in metallic silver, like this one from JW Pei. Pro tip: Always tie your shoelaces in a big ribbon, for that ballet vibe.

11. A Cute Trail Shoe

The cutesy trend can also be functional. This cross-breed from Ecco is perfect for strolls, hikes, and other light outdoorsy activities.

12. The Torpedo Shoe

Miu Miu joined in on the trend and released several hybrid styles. This one, however, takes the cake with its garter strap, ballet flat silhouette, and torpedo sneaker-esque base. Add this to your birthday/Christmas/made-up holiday wishlist ASAP.

13. Denim-Clad

For those who love denim accessories, this Acne Studios pair with not one, but two lace-up details might just be for you.

14. The Purist

If you’re still testing the waters and prefer a ballet flat with no frills, may I suggest this pair from Staud? It features the classic silhouette with a sneaker’s rubbery sole. And it comes in neutrals, too, for a more low-key ensemble.