New York’s favorite dating columnist Carrie Bradshaw is back in the zeitgeist and, naturally, the early aughts trends she made famous are coming back with her — namely, retro rosettes.

Avid SATC fans know that Carrie loved a good rosette detail, donning tops, dresses, and even bomber jackets accented with various blooms. (Sarah Jessica Parker herself even wore the look off screen.) Today, the trend has been worn by style stars like Kendall Jenner and Camila Cabello and now, Hailey Bieber has co-signed her name to the ever-growing list.

On Tuesday, Bieber posted pictures from a Hawaiian getaway with her husband Justin. Among the jealousy-inducing snaps of the luxury beach vacation was a stunning pink dress that stopped me in my tracks (read: scroll). The model slipped into a bubblegum halter number that could give Barbie herself a run for her money. But it was the rosette details that would make Carrie green (or pink) with envy.

Two pink rosettes sat on Bieber’s hip — right at the top of her thigh-high side slit — adding a perfect touch of sweet to the sultry gown. Dedicating herself fully to the theme, even Bieber’s strappy, white, open-toe heels were topped with a coordinating pink flower.

Instagram/Haileybieber

The Rhode founder kept her newly-short hair styled sleek and straight, opting for her usual dewy makeup. She capped the look with gold earrings and a shimmery pink eye to match.

She really can do no wrong.