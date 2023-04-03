From Zendaya to Priyanka Chopra, some of Hollywood’s most stylish gathered in Mumbai this weekend to attend the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala. Hollywood A-listers were draped in the most opulent ensembles — a fitting way to celebrate the opening of India’s new hub designed to preserve the country’s art, culture, and heritage. And even among the best-dressed attendees last Saturday, supermodel Gigi Hadid’s gilded ensemble was a notable stunner.

In a custom sari by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, who’s been a couturier in India for over 30 years, Hadid rocked an ornate ‘fit which honored the country’s traditional garb. The “Kamasutra-inspired” look, according to Khosla, included a fully embellished crop top with cap sleeves and beaded tassels.

While the top alone was extremely intricate, the supermodel also wore an embroidered skirt. Little sequined flowers covered the fabric, while the sari drape that was slung over one shoulder also had beaded gold borders.

Styled by Elizabeth Sulcer, Hadid kept to the gilded theme when it came to accessorizing, stacking chunky gold bangles one on top of the other and reaching for bejeweled earrings. To balance out her decadent look, the Next in Fashion host kept everything else simple, including her sleek bun and her neutral makeup palette.

SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP/Getty Images

SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP/Getty Images

SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP/Getty Images

The following day, Hadid shared pics from the event on main, posting photos with the other attendees including Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Penélope Cruz. Hadid also waxed poetic about her sari writing, “It was my honor and joy to showcase this masterpiece.”

Showing appreciation for the craftsmanship and intensive labor that went into her ensemble, she added: “This Chikankari sari was made in the Lucknow region of India, and took a year to make; each woman who crafted it specializes in a [different] stitch. truly remarkable workmanship .. I’ll never forget it.”