When it comes to serving looks, Zendaya has mastered the art form. In recent months, the Euphoria star has wowed at the SAG Awards in a chic cut-out dress, turned heads at Paris Fashion Week in an impeccable tiger print suit, and stunned at the NAACP Image Awards in a strapless Versace gown. On April 1, the actor attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala in Mumbai, India, wowing once again on the red carpet in a shimmering gold bra top and custom sheer gown.

As per Vogue, Zendaya’s sequinned sari-inspired ensemble was crafted by Rahul Mishra, who became the first Indian designer to show at Paris Haute Couture Week in Feb. 2023. The likes of Penélope Cruz and Gigi Hadid, both of whom were in attendance, also opted for a Mishra design.

The Dune star arrived at the Mumbai gala with longtime beau Tom Holland and famed celebrity stylist Law Roach, who Zendaya reunited with on the red carpet for the first time since he announced his retirement.

“If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not. The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me. You win… I’m out,” Roach wrote on Instagram in March 2023, which led to online speculation that his decision to retire stemmed from tensions between himself and Zendaya.

However, the renowned stylist denied rumors of a rift between the pair, tweeting: “So ya’ll really think I’m breaking up with Z. We are forever! She’s my little sister and it’s real love, not the fake industry love.”

Prodip Guha/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Speaking to Emily Ratajkowski on the High Low with Emrata podcast, Roach disclosed how Zendaya responded to his bombshell retirement. “It was tough for her,” he revealed. “She called and said, ‘Girl, I thought we’d make big decisions together.’”