The 2010s were a hell of a time in fashion; Peplums poofed flamboyantly, high-low dresses caused a hemline identity crisis, and corporate wear was deemed appropriate for clubbing. Now considered cheugy, these trends don’t bring back fond memories for many. For some, it’s downright style PTSD.

Gigi Hadid, however, doesn’t mind a traipse down sartorial memory lane, it seems. While in New York City on Thursday, she harkened to a cheugy trend that dominated the earlier part of that decade: leggings as pants.

Gigi’s Laid-Back Workwear

In 2013, the fashion industry at large waged a coup d’état against pants. Instead of regular bottoms, the style collective wore leggings nonstop — the much, much cozier alternative. Hadid revived the style just yesterday and, as expected, her take was peak off-duty supermodel.

Hadid’s take on the leggings-as-pants look included a simple black pair and a nondescript sweater — also in black. Drawing even more attention to her unexpected choice of bottoms, she tucked them into contrasting white tube socks, which were housed in a pair of chunky loafers.

The Next In Fashion host took the cheugy trend into polished territory — perhaps even office-appropriate territory. She added a modern blazer with deconstructed back details to make the otherwise gym-friendly base look so posh.

Wait, Her Bag Costs How Much?!

Her accessories helped refine her ensemble even further. Black sunglasses, gold earrings (shop them here for $78), and her go-to Miu Miu Arcadie handbag ($3,150) practically screamed “put together.”

ICYMI: Gigi’s In Her Bob Era

After sporting waist-length hair for years, Hadid underwent a dramatic hair transformation last weekend. In doing so, she’s effectively brought back the side art, another Gen Z-hated trend.

Her sleek new ’do only added to the CEO vibe of it all — a fitting choice for a cashmere entrepreneur.