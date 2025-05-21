Kendall Jenner Just Revived This Chaotic Cheugy Print From The 2010s

Kendall Jenner is no stranger to a controversial trend. She practically jumpstarts them. Freeing the nip? She does that regularly. Butt cleavage? NBD, she debuted that at the 2024 Met Gala. Plus, if you’ll recall, fashion’s contours permanently changed in November 2022 when the supermodel debuted her now-iconic no-pants look and essentially ignited a rebellion against bottoms. There’s no risqué style she won’t be at the forefront of. Over the weekend, however, the supermodel channeled a wholly different polarizing trend — and it was of the cheugy variety.

Kendall’s “Cheugy” Halter Mini

After her Turks & Caicos trip with her sister Kylie Jenner, the 818 Tequila founder pulled up to Las Vegas on Saturday, May 17, to support the alcohol brand. Surprising fans at the Fat Tuesday bar, she played bartender and mixed her take on a strawberry marg, dubbed the “Kenny ‘Rita.” As expected, she attended the event in style, wearing a halter minidress with a familiar print: chevron.

If the zig-zag pattern is giving you style PTSD, you’re not alone. The chaotic design was near-ubiquitous in the early 2010s and, thankfully, has since been dubbed the C-word (cheugy) by Gen Zers. Jenner’s chic outing, however, in a black-and-white number, made a strong case for resuscitating the trend back from the dead.

818 Tequila / Fat Tuesday

She paired the look with black sunglasses and sheer black tights, giving it a hint of ’60s mod.

818 Tequila / Fat Tuesday

Other Celebs Are Also Loving The Print

Jenner isn’t the only celeb ready for a 2010s revival. In December 2023, Selena Gomez was spotted rocking a subtle take on the pattern in a gray skirt suit. She donned a similar chevron-inspired ’fit months later on the set of Only Murders in the Building.

Selena Gomez is seen in Tribeca on December 11, 2023 in New York City. The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

That same year, Sofia Richie Grainge, aka the queen of quiet luxury, tossed aside her minimalist ethos for one day to wear Missoni co-ords. The sweater and trousers combo bore the iconic chevron motif the Italian label is known for.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Olivia Wilde also bravely wore the print on a red carpet. She paired her glitzy take on the pattern with bold cherry-red latex gloves for a standout moment.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Are you ready for a chevron comeback?