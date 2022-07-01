Glossier’s New Olivia Rodrigo Campaign Is Giving ‘90s Groovy Chick

We’ve heard of the futility of reinventing the wheel, but what about the eyeliner? Well, Glossier is giving it a go and has enlisted Olivia Rodrigo as their first-ever celebrity partner since launching in 2014. (And just as you’d expect, the campaign images are major.) The eyeliner in question? The No.1 Pencil, of course.

Reformulating the brand’s celebrated Colorslide pencils, the No.1 Pencil is now water-resistant, transfer-resistant, buildable, long wearing, and vegan. Pigmentation is high, so it is rich enough to deposit a burst of colour with just enough drying time to either set into a wicked wing, or blend out for a diffused smokey eye effect. The just-soft-enough tip gives true, high pigmentation in one swipe without tugging at your eyes, making it perfect for the waterline as well.

Inspired by archives of art history, the No.1 Pencil comes in 10 demi-matte shades: Muse, a soft soft lavender hue that Rodrigo is seen rocking in some of the campaign images, is sure to be a fan-favourite. Others shades include Ink, a rich black; Frame, a neutral brown; Kiln, a rustic orange; Ochre, a dandelion yellow; Fresco, a dark green; Patina, a light grey-blue; Lapis, a dark-denim blue; Rococo, a deep eggplant; and Canvas, a pure, crisp white. Each retails at £14.

If you're heading to a festival this summer, then these eyeliners are a makeup kit must-have. Wear it as an eyeshadow or use it to create bold graphic lines or designs. And for those with sensitive eyes, fear not: they are ophthalmologist-tested, too.

If eyeliner isn’t a bit of you though, I have gathered up seven other exciting beauty launches to look out for this week. Enjoy!

