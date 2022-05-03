Leave it to unofficial Gen Z spokesperson Olivia Rodrigo to serve all of the dreamy Y2K vibes on the red carpet. Case in point? At the 2022 Met Gala, Rodrigo donned early 2000s-style butterfly clips throughout her enviably lengthy waves.

Dressed from head to toe in purple, the “Driver’s License” singer brought all of the attention to her hair with violet-hued, larger-than-life butterfly clips. The ultimate accessory of the early aughts framed her face and adorned her long brunette hair with an eye-catching pop that perfectly matched her sparkling lavender gown and sheer purple-hued gloves.

A completely custom creation for the “Sour” songstress, Rodrigo’s oversized butterfly clips were created by both fashion designer Betsey Johnson and jewelry designer Jennifer Behr, the latter of whom is best known for her opulent headpieces and gilded hairpins (making it right on theme for this year’s “Gilded Glamour and White Tie” Met Gala theme).

Styled by her go-to celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins (who’s worked with the likes of Hailey Bieber, Elizabeth Olsen, and Dove Cameron, to name a few), Rodrigo’s hair was prepped for the event using exclusively Dove products — including the $7 Brilliant Gloss & Repair Serum, $5 Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo, and $7 7-in-1 Miracle Mist.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for her makeup? As the new face of Glossier, it only seems fit that Rodrigo’s glam would feature a bunch of the brand’s products. These included Lidstar in the lustrous lilac shade Lily on her eyelids as well as the cult-fave liquid blush Cloud Paint formula in Beam to add a hint of peach to her cheeks.