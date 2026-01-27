The biggest night in music is just around the corner. The 68th annual Grammy Awards will take place at Los Angeles’ Crypto Arena on Feb. 1. This years’ awards ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, is provoking a lot of questions: Will Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos make Grammys history? Will Chappell Roan hand off the Best New Artist award to a former member of TikTok’s Hype House? The only thing that might be more exciting than Grammys awards race is the potential for memorable red carpet fashion.

Out of the major awards season events, the Grammys has the loosest dress code, prompting creative fashion statements from its A-list attendees. This year, rising style stars like Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Dean are set to join fashion icons like Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, and Ariana Grande at the ceremony.

Those who tune in to the show’s red carpet coverage on Feb. 1 can expect daring designs, naked dress moments, and more eccentric styling choices. But ahead of all that newness, take a look back at some of the nakedest styles of Grammys past — from Dua Lipa’s bejeweled mesh look to Doja Cat’s tattoo-baring sheer gown.

Rihanna’s Partially Translucent Gown in 2011 Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2011, a 22-year-old Rihanna won the Grammy for Best Dance Recording for “Only Girl (In The World).” That night, she also made it onto plenty of best-dressed lists in a sheer, haute couture look from Jean Paul Gaultier. The off-the-shoulder gown featured stripes of see-through fabric. It was the first of many iconic ruffled looks from the singer.

Beyoncé’s White Lace Dress in 2014 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 56th Grammy Awards, Beyoncé gave fans an infamously explicit performance of “Drunk in Love” alongside husband Jay Z. She also came to impress in a lacy red carpet look. The high-neck mermaid gown had a sheer base with sections of strategically-placed white lace. It was custom designed for the singer by Project Runway alum Michael Costello.

Dua Lipa’s Mesh Bustier Dress in 2021 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dua Lipa was levitating at the 2021 Grammys, where she won Best Pop Vocal Album for Future Nostalgia and dazzled in a bejeweled gown from Versace. The custom pink mesh gown featured a sparkling, butterfly-inspired bustier top, cutouts over the hips, and a thigh-high slit. Versace heels and jewels from Bulgari, ANANYA, and Spinelli Kilcollin completed the look.

Maren Morris’ See-Through Plunging Gown in 2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In 2023, Maren Morris seemingly took inspo from iconic Grammy ‘fits of yore, sporting a plunging neckline silhouette similar to Jennifer Lopez’s iconic green Versace gown. The country singer’s sheer, metallic gray gown was designed by Off-White.

GAYLE’s Sheer Slip Dress in 2023 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images GAYLE brought a gothic twist to the naked dressing trend at the 2023 Grammys. The “abcdefu” singer wore a sheer black lace slip dress, which showed off her black undies and star-shaped pasties. She paired the look with black platform pumps. A collar and chain necklace added an edgy finish.

Miley Cyrus’ Chainmail Mini in 2024 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Miley Cyrus had quite the night at the 66th Grammy Awards, taking home her first ever golden gramophone for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers.” Over the course of the night, she wore a grand total of five show-stopping looks. Her nakedest was a metallic creation by Maison Margiela. The armor-inspired minidress was crafted entirely from gold safety pins, strategically arranged to serve as nipple covers and a skirt. Yellow stiletto Mary Jane Tabis finished off her look.

Doja Cat’s Corset Gown in 2024 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Doja Cat served one of her most daring styles to date at the 2024 Grammys. The “Paint The Town Red” singer wore a sheer corset gown from Dilara Findikoglu that revealed peeks of her skin. Narrow Prada glasses, red Alexander Wang pumps, and a collection of diamond jewelry completed her edgy ensemble.

Halle Bailey’s Jewel-Filled Dress in 2024 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In 2024, Halle Bailey was fresh off her role in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid. For the Grammys red carpet, she brought the princess energy in royalty-worthy jewels and a sheer Gucci gown with a plunging neckline. The custom dress was encrusted in crystals, revealing a peak of her nude briefs. Custom jewelry from Pandora added even more sparkle.

Chrissy Teigen’s Sheer Black Gown in 2025 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Naked dressing does not always require a less-is-more attitude. At the 2025 ceremony, Chrissy Teigen brought sheer drama in a maximalist Christian Siriano look. From the designer’s spring 2025 ready-to-wear collection, the see-through dress featured black boning, a structural neckline, and a voluminous skirt.

Madison Beer’s Nude Corset in 2025 Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Madison Beer brought mermaidcore to the 2025 Grammys red carpet, wearing a see-through gown from Miss Sohee’s spring 2025 couture collection. The sheer corset dress featured iridescent beading, which covered the cups, hips, and train.

Paris Hilton’s Gold Gown in 2025 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Paris Hilton looked like a golden goddess at the 2025 awards. The artist and advocate wore a diaphanous Chrome Hearts gown, featuring metallic embroidery and a plunging neckline. She accessorized the dress with bejeweled, elbow-length gloves and aviator shades.