Being chic is genetic — or so it seems, thanks to an influx of mother-daughter duo campaigns. In recent months, style icons from the 1990s and 2000s have been fronting fashion ads alongside their equally stylish offspring. Heidi Klum has been starring in a series of promo materials for Intimissimi with her daughter, Leni; Kate Moss modeled the Fendi Peekaboo bag with Lila; and Lisa Rinna matched granny panties and Kiki Boots with Amelia Gray for Marc Jacobs. Last September, a new Hollywood family joined the ilk: Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin.

After famously sharing a closet, the two made their twinning style campaign-official when they fronted GapStudio’s Fall/Winter 2025 ads. The Zac Posen-designed collection — his third for the brand as EVP and creative director — featured ’90s classics that evoked Paltrow’s signature minimalist DNA. Similarly, the new Winter 2025 campaign, which dropped on Tuesday, Nov. 18, focused on reinterpreting the decade’s ethos, with richer textures and more fluid proportions. And it also welcomed back its mother-daughter muses.

Gwyneth’s Suit & Apple’s Slip

In one layout, the actor and her daughter channeled two different takes on ‘90s minimalism. Paltrow rocked a tailored look, wearing a deep, deep plunging tuxedo vest ($118). Though vests are typically worn over other clothes in corpcore styling, Paltrow went bare underneath, giving the piece a punk-rock vibe. She completed her three-piece suit with a tailored blazer ($248) and bootleg trousers ($128).

Courtesy of Gap

Martin wore a slip dress ($158), the era’s quintessential cool-girl uniform. Hers featured a body-hugging midi silhouette crafted in lush velvet (another relic from the past). It was also awash in a subtle leopard print (yes, that exists). Although the pattern was a favorite of ’90s stars, it also feels especially contemporary due to the mob wife trend that’s taken over TikTok.

Another Roaring Style

Letting her love of feline-inspired prints be known, Martin wore a second catty number in a separate snapshot. This time, she wore it in the form of posh outerwear; a snow leopard faux fur coat ($288) that slipped past her buttocks and down her thighs.

Courtesy of Gap

Shop Their Looks

If you now have the sudden itch to throw it back to the ‘90s without looking dated, do as the Goop queen does and test out their looks, currently available to shop.

The Winter 2025 Collection also marks the launch of GapStudio Menswear, the Gap offshoot’s first dedicated men’s offering. Exciting times.