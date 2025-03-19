These days, Gwyneth Paltrow is focused on her iconic lifestyle brand Goop and her upcoming return to the film world in Marty Supreme, out in December, where she makes out (and beyond) with Timothée Chalamet. But that hasn’t stopped her from being a low-key fashion girlie, pulling off divisive trends and looks straight off the runway, just as effortlessly as her peers.

The actor proved her fashion girl status on the latest cover of Vanity Fair, unveiled on March 18. She wore a sheer look from one of her go-to designers, proving she can master today’s naked fashion trends whenever she chooses.

Gwyneth’s Sheer Dress

For the cover, Paltrow wore a multi-colored ensemble from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. She donned a sleeveless, see-through pine green top with a ruffled turtleneck collar and sheer floral lace embroidery, teasing some cleavage.

She tucked her top underneath a high-waisted, mustard miniskirt with matching floral embroidery and a lacy maroon hem. She showed off her legs in ultra-sheer black tights.

Vanity Fair

She kept her accessories simple, completing her look with a pair of strappy black pumps — also from Saint Laurent — and a black bracelet from Sabba.

Gwyneth’s Love Of Saint Laurent

Paltrow’s cover look makes sense, considering that she attended the fashion show where her ’fit hit the runway. In September, she sat front row at Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2025 Womenswear show at Paris Fashion Week, but chose a more demure look that was emblematic of the luxe fashion house.

The star wore a timeless gray pantsuit, with an asymmetrical one-button blazer and perfectly tailored flowy pants. Underneath, she donned a silky blouse with a plunging neckline, adding some spice to her boardroom-ready ensemble.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

True to form, she chose simple accessories, wearing shiny maroon leather pumps and a pair of pendant rings on her hand. No one does quiet luxury quite like Paltrow.