Hailey Bieber continues to redefine maternity wear. The Rhode founder has always been a style hero, test-driving even the most difficult-to-pull-off trends for laymen to recreate. Her pregnancy, however, seems to have triggered her instincts for sartorial experimentation and her maternity style is pushing the boundaries of bump style.

Much like Rihanna’s pregnancy looks, Bieber has also been wearing unconventional ensembles not often associate with a baby bump. (Think: the edgiest cropped leather vests or divisive Y2K-inspired ’fits.) While in New York on Saturday, June 22, the model added another baby bump look to her repertoire: a form-fitting catsuit that looked utterly sheer.

Hailey’s Lacy Catsuit

Over the weekend, Hailey was spotted in NYC with her husband Justin wearing the unofficial New Yorker dress code (read: head-to-toe black). The model wore a fitted catsuit made entirely out of lace. The intricate number was custom-made by Alessandra Rich and, thanks to a taupe lining, gave the illusion of being completely see-through.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

She topped off her outfit with a leather duster from the same London-based label. Her husband, Justin, meanwhile, was repping his usual comfy aesthetic, wearing a camel sweater, white shorts, and T-strap shoes.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Her $2,000 Bag

As usual, Hailey perfectly coordinated her accessories. She wore pointed-toe slingback pumps from Saint Laurent and matching noir Gucci sunglasses. Even the handbag she carried was black: Ferragamo’s Wanda mini bag, which retails for $1,990 (ICYWW).

The structured purse featured gold hardware which echoed the hues of her $100 Heaven Mayhem earrings, while her bright pink Rhode phone case utterly popped in its wake.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

She Twinned With Kylie Jenner

For those experiencing fashion déjà vu over the lacy number, you’re not alone. In 2021, Kylie Jenner rocked a nearly identical lacy catsuit that fully flaunted her baby bump.

Jenner even styled her sheer number similarly — almost to a T — with a black coat, pointed pumps, and a black bag. The only difference is, Jenner’s had a bit of extra fabric draped around her waist.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Slay, momma.