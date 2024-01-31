Swimsuit-clad ad campaigns regularly accompany each of Hailey Bieber’s Rhode launches. And, after almost two years in the beauty game, she’s worn nearly every iteration in existence. She’s donned stringy styles, floral prints, and even a micro set made of real seashells — all to promote her skin-glossing products.

Her latest swim look, however, goes beyond what you’d expect from a typical beachfront look. In fact, I’d go as far as to say you’ve probably never seen anything like it.

For Rhode’s newly launched swimsuit calendar — a nod to the cheeky bikini spreads of yore — she wore a fuzzy mix between a thong bikini and a holiday sweater. The unexpected seasonal cross-over felt wholly appropriate for December, the month she was embodying.

Thong sweaterkinis certainly weren’t on my 2024 bingo card, but here we are!

Hailey’s Fuzzy Thong Bikini

To represent the holiday season, Bieber posed on the beach next to a twinkle light-wrapped palm tree. Her all-white swimsuit popped brightly against the dark beach behind her, drawing all eyes to the plush two-piece.

Complete with trendy bow ties, her set featured a bandeau top and a cheeky cut.

Though she was at the beach, Miss December still channeled the wintry vibe of her assigned date. Instead of flip-flops, she paired her thong bikini with furry knee-high boots more befitting of freezing locales than sandy ones.

Shoutout To Her Y2K Hair Accessory

The Rhode founder balanced out her risqué outfit with the ultimate “clean girl” accessory: a white elastic headband from the early aughts. The fabric band has been making a resurgence in recent years and seems to be particularly favored by supermodels (like Bella Hadid). She paired the item with her signature gold earrings and glazed lips — a Rhode hallmark.

Other Calendar Entries, Right This Way

Bieber first launched her print calendar on Jan. 22, complete with 12 months worth of risqué ensembles. In one, Bieber wore micro bikini made out of seasshells. She added a dose of whimsy to the look by pairing it with a cherry-colored bolero covered in ruffles.

For different month — April, most likely — she wore a different fuzzy accessory. Bieber paired a fuzzy, rabbit ear headpiece with a monokini that also featured a thong cut.

Take it from Bieber: 2024 is looking spicy.