Hailey Bieber is a master of promoting her brand, and looking good while doing it. The Rhode Beauty founder has turned some of her most unforgettable looks in campaigns for her new products, like her iconic Rhode Lip Peptide waist chain carrier, or her pantsless, cottagecore shoot for the Pocket Blush, that put her baby bump on full display.

Now, Rhode has another innovative product on the way, and, the model-turned-mogul’s campaign for it is as saucy as ever. On Oct. 9, Rhode will launch the new Peptide Eye Prep de-puffing under-eye patches. Bieber donned the eye masks, and little else, in a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot she shared to Instagram.

Hailey Stripped Down For Rhode

As she counts down the days to the Peptide Eye Prep patches’ launch, Bieber shared a sneak peek at the upcoming campaign in an Oct. 7 Instagram post. The model posed among racks of blazers and fur-lined leather coats, but decided to forego any extra coverage for her look.

With her back to the camera, Bieber showed off a dainty hip tattoo in a pair of high-cut, cheeky black undies. She paired them with a simple black bra on top.

Bieber dressed up the minimalist look with some sparkling jewels. She wore a pair of diamond stud earrings, and a stack of rings, including her diamond wedding ring. Her fingertips were further decked out in her signature “glazed donut” manicure. She completed the look by applying the new eye masks.

Hailey’s Lemontini Lingerie

Bieber goes all-out whenever Rhode launches a new product. Back in July, she declared the start of “lemontini summer” with several yellow bikinis in honor of the citrus-flavored Rhode Peptide Lip Tint. Even with a new Rhode launch to promote, Bieber is still loyal to the sunny shade, wearing a yellow lingerie set in a Sep. 29 Instagram post from Paris Fashion Week.

Bieber wore a yellow silk onesie featuring sheer, white lace across her chest and around her back. She wore one of the thin yellow straps off her shoulder, for a sultry, undone look. White lace also followed along the cheeky hemline. For an edgy touch, she paired the dainty lingerie set with black leather platform boots, with a sky-high heel.

Here’s to more Rhode Beauty-inspired looks.