If you’re ever in need of nail inspo, social media is a goldmine. But when Hailey Bieber shows off a new set, it’s more than just an idea for your next manicure — it’s practically a guarantee that a full-on trend is about to begin.

Maybe you remember where you were when the Rhode founder debuted her now-famous “glazed donut” nails. The year was 2022, and she stepped out with a milky pink mani topped with a chrome finish — thus prompting the chrome nail movement that’s still going strong today. Talk about influence.

Ever since, the model-slash-entrepreneur has worn all sorts of different glazed manicures, from lemon to pink, glazed latte, and even French tips, igniting micro trends in the process. And now, Bieber’s just revealed her latest set. Minimalist nail girls, this one’s for you.

Hailey’s Sheer Glazed Mani

In an Instagram post from Aug. 3, Bieber shared a collection of summer-related photos — including fresh fruit, a sneaky shot of son Jack, cinnamon rolls, and some fit pics (naturally). In a mirror selfie in which the mom is wearing a sheet mask, a messy bun, and a black spaghetti strap tank, you can see her nails — featuring a sheer, shiny glazed polish.

There’s a clearer view of her mani in the next photo, which is a close-up of her holding a caviar-covered treat. Though they look a lot like her OG glazed nails, this set is more of a subtle, barely-there sheen versus soft, pinkish white.

It’s elegant, minimalist, and sophisticated — perfect for neutral nail lovers who want just a touch of glass-like shine.

Copy The Look

Since Bieber’s latest glazed set is so minimmal, you don’t need much to recreate it. Basically, you can grab your favorite sheer nail polish (Jin Soon’s Dew and Essie’s Talk To The Sand are great) and top it off with a chrome powder.

If you don’t have the latter, you can use a special top coat that mimics the mirror-like effect. Some options include the Essie’s Gel Couture Metallic Glaze Longwear Top Coat, Londontown’s Starry Chrome Polish, and Sally Hansen’s Miracle Gel Special Effects Top Coat in Glazed.

Begin with a base coat, swipe a coat or two of sheer polish, top it off with a special top coat, and voila: You’ve got yourself a Bieber-approved mani.