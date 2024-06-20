Since its 2022 inception, Rhode has been glazing skin worldwide — a favorite beauty look of founder Hailey Bieber. But the two-year-old beauty brand has largely kept to skincare — until now. As of June 20, however, Rhode officially entered the makeup business with the launch of the new Pocket Blush.

Bieber stars in a buzzy campaign every time Rhode drops a new product — and best believe said campaigns will have the same scantily-clad theme. In the past, the model has stripped down to thong bikinis, cheeky underwear, and the glitziest of body chains to promote her various skin care products.

Naturally, with her expansion into the realm of makeup, Bieber is celebrating the best way she knows how: in front of the camera. She wore nothing but panties and a bandana, chicly spotlighting her baby bump.

Hailey’s Cottagecore Undies

On June 19, Bieber shared her new blush drop on Instagram, very accurately captioned, “just cute things.” The accompanying photos were indeed cute — in them, she wore a floral silken scarf tied at the back as a makeshift top.

Her version of cottagecore, however, was still utterly risqué. She skipped bottoms altogether and wore nothing but underwear. And while she’s partial to cheeky bikinis and lacy thongs, Bieber chose cotton briefs covered in a multicolored floral print.

Noteworthy: Her Baby Pink Hair Bow

Bieber’s hair accessory of choice perfectly matched the coquette energy of her lingerie. She wore a powder pink ribbon tied in her chestnut hair. Atop the dainty hairpiece sat a small rosette, another quintessential emblem of the coquettecore aesthetic.

Bieber’s pink bow perfectly matched her flushed beauty look. She used the brand’s new Rhode Pocket Blush in the shade “Piggy,” applying the rosy tint liberally to her cheeks, nose, eyelids, and lips.

The Rhode Pocket Blush

Beginning today, June 20, the new creamy blush stick formula will be available to shop in six different shades, including fuchsia and terracotta.

If you want to know more about Rhode’s foray into makeup, Bustle’s beauty editors wrote a comprehensive review of the $24 blush. But the TLDR is: Bieber never disappoints — in beauty or fashion.