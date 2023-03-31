Hailey Bieber Celebrated Rhode’s Canada Launch In A Spicy Co-Ord Set

It’s proving to be a big week for Rhode founder Hailey Bieber. After announcing a new limited edition flavor of her label’s fan-favorite peptide lip treatment (read: passionfruit jelly) and dropping a juicy corresponding campaign, the supermodel also opened up her skin care brand to a whole new international market: Canada. (Yes, where her hubby Justin Bieber is famously from.)

It’s an exciting win for the supermodel-turned-entrepreneur whose fledgling brand is just about turn a year old. But while Bieber may have been in Toronto to celebrate an expansion in the world of beauty, it was her fashion that deserved all the nods.

Bieber recently shared snaps of her launch dinner ‘fit on main and it was all sorts of spicy. The model, a master at wearing slinky bras as tops, employed her go-to styling technique for the event. Styled by Dani Michelle, Bieber wore a bandeau bra as part of a baby blue co-ord set by LaQuan Smith. The look also featured an asymmetrical micro mini that looked like one side was folded down to expose more hip.

She topped off the ensemble with a matching pea coat that hung past her knees and kept her accessories minimal with Calzedonia tights and gold earrings.

Looking every bit dewy, the Rhode founder stepped out in her signature glazed beauty look. (I expected nothing less.) Thanks to makeup artist Mary Phillips, Bieber also sported pink smokey eyeshadow, lots of highlighter, and a generous swipe of lip gloss (using her newest product, perhaps?).

Just another example of Bieber serving a spicy look — even on international shores.