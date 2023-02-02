Hailey Bieber Looks Just Like Princess Diana & I Need To Copy Her Look ASAP

Putting a casual yet fashionable outfit together with ease is Hailey Bieber specialty, it seems. From channeling Margot Tenenbaum to bringing yoga pants back, Mrs. Bieber knows style. And her latest lewk borrows from British royalty. It’s giving serious Princess Diana off-duty vibes.

On Tuesday (Jan. 31), Bieber posted a collage of selfies taken from a camcorder wearing a baseball cap, sleek sunglasses, and gold hoop earrings. Paired with her new bob and natural makeup, the model bears an uncanny resemblance to an outfit worn by Diana in 1988 at the Guards Polo Club with Prince William. There, she wore a denim and sweatshirt combo with a navy baseball cap.

Bieber was also spotted wearing a new chic winter outfit last Friday (Jan. 27). Out and about in NYC once again, the star wore a mini denim skirt (from Y/Project’s fall/winter 2022), paired with a V-neck sweater (from Cos), and an oversized leather jacket (23 Lux Vintage), a combination that the late Princess of Wales often wore, harking back especially to the Hard Rock Cafe bomber jacket look she wore during a visit to Thorpe Park with Prince William and Prince Harry. She certainly knew how to layer an outfit, much like Bieber.

And while Bieber hasn’t gone so far as chopping her hair to Diana’s length, her new bob accentuates her outfits much like the Princess of Wales. Bieber first debuted her new bob on Jan. 23, sharing the change on TikTok with the comment, “oops 🔪👩🏼‍🍳💇🏼‍♀️.” The recent change for 2022’s it-girl will probably become 2023’s new hair trend, that’s for sure.