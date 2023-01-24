Hailey Bieber paid homage to dark academia icon Margot Tenenbaum with a sharp new haircut and a preppy, yet slightly edgy, ensemble while in NYC on Sunday. NGL, she looked just like the famed character played by Gwyneth Paltrow in Wes Anderson’s 2001 cult classic, The Royal Tenenbaums.

The model was spotted wearing a grey, pleated micro-mini skirt reminiscent of the early aughts, paired with a beige, v-neck collared sweater, which she layered over a plain white tee. On top, she donned a long Saint Laurent coat that skimmed her ankles, giving way to white socks and glossy black leather platform loafers.

Pulling the chic look together, Bieber accessorized with sleek sunglasses and one of the hottest it bags right now, Bottega Veneta’s viral Cassette bag. She carried a sandy-hued version of the quilted shoulder bag, which runs for $3,800. Clearly feeling herself, the skincare mogul shared a snap of her outfit and new ‘do on her Instagram story. “Margot Tenenbaum for the foreseeable future,” she wrote.

If you aren’t privy, many channel Margot Tenenbaum on Halloween, and brands like Miu Miu, Fendi, and Gucci have created collections that align perfectly with her aesthetic, thus keeping the look firmly in the zeitgeist. Her signature style includes a long fur coat, short polo dresses, loafers, a razor-sharp bob, and a Birkin bag. Keep scrolling to see how HB nailed the look.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images