Beauty
How To Shop Hailey Bieber’s Beauty Routine On Black Friday
The model’s most-beloved products are on sale.
Fans of Hailey Bieber love to know what she uses in her beauty routine, and it’s not without good reason: The supermodel is truly dedicated when it comes to taking care of her skin. In fact, the 24-year-old’s recently-launched YouTube channel has already garnered over 1.4 million subscribers. These subscribers have diligently watched Bieber’s videos, many of which involve the celeb sharing her various beauty routines that range from Met Gala prep to simply getting ready for bed.
Bieber’s ultimate skin care philosophy? “If I’m not getting into bed looking like a glazed donut, then I’m not doing the right thing,” she joked in one video. Donut aspirations aside, the star continually emphasizes the significance of removing her makeup, wearing daily SPF, and more savvy beauty tidbits that would make dermatologists proud via her YouTube videos. Judging by her complexion, it’s clear her regimen is working — and, if you want to copy it for yourself, you can shop Bieber’s skin care and makeup essentials for less this Black Friday.
The upcoming shopping holidays are the perfect opportunity to update your beauty cabinet, Whether you’re on the market for a setting powder or a solid sunscreen, consider snagging some of Bieber’s beauty routine favorites for Black Friday and Cyber Monday — keep scrolling to add the goodies to your cart.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.