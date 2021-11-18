Fans of Hailey Bieber love to know what she uses in her beauty routine, and it’s not without good reason: The supermodel is truly dedicated when it comes to taking care of her skin. In fact, the 24-year-old’s recently-launched YouTube channel has already garnered over 1.4 million subscribers. These subscribers have diligently watched Bieber’s videos, many of which involve the celeb sharing her various beauty routines that range from Met Gala prep to simply getting ready for bed.

Bieber’s ultimate skin care philosophy? “If I’m not getting into bed looking like a glazed donut, then I’m not doing the right thing,” she joked in one video. Donut aspirations aside, the star continually emphasizes the significance of removing her makeup, wearing daily SPF, and more savvy beauty tidbits that would make dermatologists proud via her YouTube videos. Judging by her complexion, it’s clear her regimen is working — and, if you want to copy it for yourself, you can shop Bieber’s skin care and makeup essentials for less this Black Friday.

The upcoming shopping holidays are the perfect opportunity to update your beauty cabinet, Whether you’re on the market for a setting powder or a solid sunscreen, consider snagging some of Bieber’s beauty routine favorites for Black Friday and Cyber Monday — keep scrolling to add the goodies to your cart.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 The Creamy Cleanser HoliFrog Tashmoo Water Lily Nourishing Milky Wash Dermstore $35 $26.25 See On Dermstore Bieber starts her nighttime skin care routine with this creamy cleanser by HoliFrog. Score products from the brand for 25% off on Dermstore between Nov. 20 and Nov. 29 — just use the code LETITGLOW.

3 The Moisturizing Oil DUE ALBERI BiPhase Moisturizing Oil Furtuna Skin $225 $175 See On Futura Skin Bieber achieves her glazed-donut-inspired glow with the Furtuna Skin Due Alberi BiPhase Moisturizing Oil, a line that’s offering a variety of discounts for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. From Nov. 23 to Nov. 28, shoppers will receive $50 off orders of $200 or more, $100 off $300 or more, and $150 off purchases of $400 or more. On Nov. 29, Furtuna will include a free BiPhase sample with each order atop the aforementioned savings.

4 The Setting Powder Original Mineral Veil Pressed Setting Powder Bare Minerals $29 $20.30 See On BareMinerals Bieber has been a long-time partner with skin care and makeup brand BareMinerals, the line behind her go-to setting powder, brow gel, lipstick, and more. Score them all for 25% off from Nov. 22 to Nov. 27, and 30% plus free shipping from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29.