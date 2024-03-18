Hailey Bieber x Victoria’s Secret is the partnership that keeps on giving. Since she signed on as the lingerie behemoth’s ambassador — nay, “Icon,” the official vernacular — in 2021, the two have been dropping A+ campaigns every few weeks. A quick scroll through Bieber’s Instagram will confirm that.

Most recently, her barely-clad ’fits have shifted from the saucy to the springy, signaling the impending season. Two weeks ago, for instance, the Rhode founder posted a sparkly cobalt blue bikini giving inspo to spring breakers everywhere. Her most recently-revealed shots take that energy one step further, with a pastel set that’s the epitome of spring.

Hailey’s Pretty Cottagecore Set

For Bieber’s latest model moment, she wore a light pink set bedecked with dainty flower embroidery. Both her lacy balconette bra and the matching panties were fitted with a scalloped trim, in powder blue lace. Combined with the set’s eyelet detailing, Bieber looked like a cottagecore daydream.

Her undies, however, undoubtedly turned up the heat. Similarly decorated with flowers and a lace trim, they were also utterly see-through.

While the highlight of Bieber’s look was definitely the VS set she was modeling, her accessories were utterly scene-stealing. Bieber wore feathered mules in the softest butter yellow and strapped a sparkly chain around one ankle — a subtle yet high-impact choice.

Her VS Campaigns Don’t Miss

Obviously, this isn’t Bieber’s first rodeo. Back in 2022, she worked with the same photographer, Adrian Martin, to produce several saucy campaigns. In one, Bieber wore a pale seafoam lace set.

In another, the model rocked a onesie with a lace torso and hip cut-outs.

The lingerie space has never been this exciting.