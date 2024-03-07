Hailey Bieber has become so well-known as a beauty maven and skincare enthusiast, thanks to her ever-growing beauty brand Rhode, it’s easy to forget she’s a model at heart. However, every once in a while, she stars in a glamorous fashion campaign to remind fans of her modeling prowess.

The most recent instance was for Victoria’s Secret — Bieber debuted her latest VS campaign on March 6, where she served incredibly romantic vibes.

Hailey’s Bedazzled Bra

In new campaign images, Bieber modeled one of the brand’s latest offerings: a lacy pink push-up bra, complete with rhinestone-studded straps adorned with the VS monogram.

She completed the look with a matching lace thong, which she paired with sheer black tights, making for a striking contrast. Tousled bedhead waves completed the sultry picture.

Hailey Bieber models a pink bra in new Victoria’s Secret campaign. Instagram / Victoria's Secret

Her Lingerie Costs Less Than $100

While Bieber’s lace lingerie looks luxurious, you can actually buy the entire set on the brand’s website for less than $100 total. The studded bra retails for $69.95, while the crystal-encrusted thong goes for $24.95.

Her Love Of Lingerie

Even when she’s not modeling for VS, Bieber has embraced the luxe underwear trend. She went pantsless for two of her previous Rhode campaigns, sporting boyshorts to promote her skin essentials range and a pair of hot pink briefs to launch her jelly bean shade.

When fashion week rolled around, Bieber brought out the no-pants ensembles, once more. After Saint Laurent’s show in September, she went to dinner in a beige turtleneck and high-waisted Petar Petrov undies.

Hailey Bieber is seen leaving Costes restaurant on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Clearly, Bieber has mastered the art of the undergarment.