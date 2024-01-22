Every time Hailey Bieber’s skincare label Rhode releases a new product, their stylish founder fronts the campaign wearing the most risqué of trends. Thus far, the model has stripped down to undies, gone totally pantsless, and rocked all sorts of thong bikinis.

On Saturday, Bieber announced the pending arrival of her brand’s first-ever cleanser, the Pineapple Refresh ($28). As usual, the accompanying photos were utterly daring.

Hailey’s Seashell Micro Bra

To introduce her new balm-to-lather cleanser, Bieber posed beachside in several bikini-focussed outfits. Shell-like tops are nothing new, especially for fans of mermaidcore. Most are inspired by mollusks, but Bieber took the seashell aesthetic rather literally.

The model wore a micro halter bikini that came equipped with ivory seashells in lieu of cups. Bieber paired the revealing item with a ruffled, cherry-colored bolero, adding a dose of color and whimsy to her skimpy ensemble. She accessorized with chunky gold hoops and a chain necklace with dual coin pendants.

More Bikinis, Right This Way

In another set of photos, Bieber paid homage to a different creature. Mimicking a Playboy Bunny, she wore a fuzzy headwrap with massive rabbit ears. The kooky item was a stark contrast to her racy swimwear.

She posed on the sand wearing a daring one-piece swimsuit. The monokini was almost entirely backless and featured a booty-baring thong cut.

In another pic, Bieber wore a second minimalist swimsuit. Her black-and-white onesie came alive, thanks to a set of pineapple yellow diving gear — an appropriate choice, given the product she was promoting.

One thing’s for sure: Bieber knows how to do a campaign.