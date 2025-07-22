Hailey Bieber Put A Spicy Twist On Summer's Hottest Print

For your summer wardrobe inspo, look no further than Hailey Bieber. The model has proven time and time again that the summer heat can’t hold her back from turning a stylish look, whether she’s rocking a controversial capri in an undeniably chic manner, or matching her swimwear of the day to her latest Rhode product.

Bieber isn’t afraid to adopt the latest trends, but, like any true fashion maven, she also knows a classic when she sees one. Her most recent look took one tried-and-true summer print, and added her own spicy spin, transforming it from a well-worn classic to an updated Hailey Bieber original.

Hailey’s Gingham Bra

Bieber brought retro vibes with her latest summer ‘fit, which she shared in a July 21 Instagram story.

She wore a black and white gingham bra straight out of a pin-up magazine. The balconette bra featured a bow in between the structured cups, and gold button details connecting the straps. She coupled the top with trendy, black, fitted capris, and a pair of white flip-flops.

More Summer Prints

Bieber is no stranger to a throwback print. On July 9, she shared an Instagram post where she showed off a bikini and matching set in a ‘70s-inspired pattern.

Bieber gave her Rhode lip tint-inspired “lemontini summer” a groovy remix in this yellow and white striped set. Her triangle bikini top connected in the center with a dainty gold chain. Her cropped, collared shirt and lightweight, tailored pants were in the same print, serving as a perfect beach cover up.