Hailey Bieber was a total vision at last night’s star-studded Oscars after party, hosted by Vanity Fair in an effort to honor the actors who took home the gold. Looking all things glamorous and effortlessly statuesque in a full length, slinky camel-nude gown à la Saint Laurent — not only did she bare it all with an enviably toned exposed lower back — but she stunned with a minimally bare, almond-shaped manicure, sweetly adorned with a coat of ultra-fine glitter.

Straying from the colorfully bright and creatively bold nail trends of the season, Bieber opted for a sensual look that makes a strong case for luxe minimalism — proving once and for all that even the smallest of details can be just as memorable and eye-catching, on red carpets and beyond. Whimsically architectural, statement-making gold cuffs wrapped around each one of the star’s wrist, framing her delicate, finely tattooed hands in the most unique of ways. Crisp and clean from a far, close-ups of her hands reveal nails that truly catch the light and glimmer.

Expertly painted by Zola Ganzorigt, the LA-based celebrity nail artist who’s worked with the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Madelyn Cline, and Sabrina Carpenter (to name a few), the subtle look was thankfully broken down on her Instagram.

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

After pampering and prepping the brunette bombshell’s hands, Ganzorigt applied a layer of the OPI GelColor Stay Strong Base Coat. Then, she painted on two coats of OPI GelColor in the glittery, transparent rose-toned hue called Mauvnetic Poles from the brand’s Velvet Vision Collection. Lastly, the look was made complete by OPI’s Stay Shiny Top Coat, allowing Bieber’s nails to shimmer and shine among photographers’ camera flashes.

