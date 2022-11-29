Celebrity Beauty
This year was all about giving minimal chic.
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Hailey Bieber’s hair might not have made as many waves as donut glazed nails and glazed donut skin in 2022, but the model’s locks should not be slept on. If cool, minimalistic vibes are up your alley, the Rhode founder should be on your mood boards. Here, her best hair moments.
MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images
Bieber makes a strong case for bringing back the scrunchie. Here on March 2, 2022, she wore a half-up, half-down hairstyle and a bright white scrunchie to match her oversized white button-up and lime green workout set.