Kendall Jenner’s default mode is chill. The supermodel regularly walks the runway and poses for high-fashion campaigns for brands like Prada and Schiaparelli. However, when she’s not working (and often when she is), you can usually find Jenner in a bikini near the pool or embracing her outdoorsy nature in her best athleisure attire.

On Aug. 13, Jenner showed off her athleisure prowess in Alo’s Fall 2025 ad campaign, titled “Luxury Is Wellness.” The campaign was shot at Utah’s scenic Amangiri resort, where Jenner models pieces from the brand’s core collection that she hand-picked herself, including many sports bras and even an athletic onesie.

Kendall’s Bra & Shorts

In one of her new campaign photos, Jenner wore the bikini-like Splendor Bra in black (which retails for $58). It features a classic triangle shape, adjustable straps, and Alo’s signature stamp right in the center.

She paired her bra with matching high-waisted biker shorts ($78), giving her look a moto-inspired edge, and the model covered up with a cropped semi-sheer track jacket.

Alo Yoga

Kendall’s Athletic Onesie

In another photo, Jenner modeled a much different yet intriguing type of athleticwear. She donned the Airbrush One and Done Onesie ($138) in an espresso hue, with a figure-hugging shape, adjustable straps, and a low-cut open back that gives an extra dose of spice.

Alo Yoga

Kendall’s Horse-Riding Look

For the campaign, Jenner took advantage of the idyllic setting and did one of her favorite pastimes: horseback riding. She posed atop her brown horse in a contrasting white co-ords set, including the cropped Aspire Tank Top ($52) and biker shorts. She topped her set with a matching long-sleeve overshirt ($118), which could pass as a work blouse with its front pockets and button-up collar.

Alo Yoga

While most people would pair their athleisure with matching Alo sneakers, Jenner went with black leather riding boots instead. After all, you can’t go horseback riding without the essentials.