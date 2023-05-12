Leave it to Hailey Bieber to effortlessly turn any square footage into a catwalk — even her morning coffee route. On Wednesday, the rhode founder was spotted in New York running errands of the caffeine takeout variety, and boy, did she look stylish.

Bieber wore a blank square-neck top tucked into a belted suede micro mini from Prada. A master in proportions, she balanced out the leg-baring camel skirt with a boxy, oversized coat — also in the same neutral hue. A creature of habit, Bieber has been rocking the uber-short hemline and oversized coat pairing as of late, including this baby blue co-ord set she wore to launch her beauty brand in Canada.

Styled by Dani Michelle, the ‘fit was merchandised with a few schoolgirl staples: black leather loafers from By Far and contrasting white ankle socks. To match her shoes, Bieber kept the rest of her accessories black, including her sunnies and Ferragamo bag. For her jewelry, she tacked on Missoma hoop earrings in gold, her go-to jewelry finish.

It was her to-go goodies though that were most notable in this outfit — a brown paper bag in one hand and a coffee tray holding two coffee orders in another. Seriously, who looks this good getting takeout?

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images