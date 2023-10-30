Spotted outside celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on Oct. 26, the pavement served as Hailey Bieber’s personal catwalk. She attended a launch party for Kylie Jenner’s new clothing brand, Khy, in yet another stunning look.

Styling a leather mini dress already worn by Jenner herself, the Rhode founder made the edgy LBD all her own.

The Khy Mini Dress

For the celeb-studded event, Bieber donned a leather number from Khy’s inaugural collection. She went for a high-low combination that seamlessly elevated the strapless piece, pairing it with a long-sleeve bodysuit by Alaïa ($1,180), sheer Calzedonia tights ($10), and pointy Jimmy Choo stilettos.

True to form, the model accessorized to perfection, with a pair of slim sunglasses perched on her nose and Bottega Veneta’s oversized Falcon clutch under her arm. (The latter retails at a cool $5,600, for those wondering.)

She then added one of her favorite accessories: a dainty diamond anklet, which she wore over her black tights to really make it pop. She topped with chunky earrings that perfectly matched the silver zippers on her dress.

While covered up, the skin-tight getup was undeniably saucy. Bieber, once again, has displayed her knack for elevating classic wardrobe staples.

Kylie Jenner Wore It A Week Earlier

Though it has yet to be released, Bieber isn’t the first star to wear the Khy design. Naturally, the brand’s founder has already taken it for a whirl.

Jenner donned the same zip-front bodycon for Kim Kardashian’s celeb-packed birthday bash on Oct. 20. Similar to Bieber, Jenner wore hers with sheer stockings and black sunglasses.

One Dress, Two Ways: “Though they wore the exact same dress, both Bieber and Jenner stayed true to their personal style. Bieber paired hers with pointed pumps and a bodysuit for a ‘quiet luxury’ take. Jenner, on the other hand, played up her usual sultry aesthetic in sheer tights and barely-there sandals.” — Kelsey Stiegman, Bustle’s Senior Fashion Editor

Noteworthy was her choice of footwear. While most wouldn’t dare to wear open-toe shoes with stockings, as it’s generally considered a fashion faux pas, Jenner eschewed the rules. She completed her chic look with The Row’s $890 ‘Bare’ sandals.

More Leather Khy Looks

For the Khy dinner, its founder slipped back into the aforementioned strappy sandals. This time, however, she wore them with another spicy leather look from the collection.

Channeling the motocross aesthetic (one of 2023’s biggest trends), Jenner donned an open-back crop top and coordinating pants — both with moto-inspired detailing.

Meanwhile, her supermodel sis Kendall — who arrived with Hailey — wore a knee-length strapless dress from the brand. She teamed it up with kitten heel pumps by The Row.

Khy — which Jenner called “an homage to the limitless possibilities of fashion” — will officially launch on Nov. 1.