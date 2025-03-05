The Challengers-induced tennis style craze may have mellowed, but Hailey Bieber just launched a project that’s about to boomerang tenniscore right back into the zeitgeist. On Thursday, March 6, Bieber and FILA are dropping their very first collab collection, years after the model first became an ambassador for the brand, consistently starring in its sporty ads. Thankfully, she put her modeling skills to use and fronted the latest campaign.

Hailey’s Itty-Bitty Pleated Mini

Bieber first announced her upcoming capsule on Feb. 25, sharing that it was “[two] years in the making.” The wait was officially worth it. The 13-piece limited-edition drop is rife with FILA classics (like V-neck knit sweaters, baby tees, and sports bras) infused with Bieber’s minimalist sensibilities, perfect for styling up or down as needed.

In the campaign photographed by Harley Weir, Bieber posed in a coordinated popcorn-yellow ensemble. She wore an oversized V-neck sweater layered over a white tee for an effortlessly cool preppy vibe. She further leaned into prepcore by pairing it with a pleated mini in a matching buttery hue. Channeling FILA’s signature sporty vibe, she accessorized with chunky sneakers and white socks pulled down to her ankles.

FILA

Her NSFW Ensemble

In another photo, the Rhode founder channeled her inner CEO and posed atop a conference table, laptop, pen, and designs in tow. (A Rhode product even makes a cameo.)

Despite the office-inspired setup, her outfit was probably not HR-sanctioned. On top, she wore a sweater-slash-windbreaker hybrid in a crisp white hue. Her bottoms, however, were utterly NSFW. She chose a white pleated skirt with a micro mini hem.

FILA

In one of her teaser photos last week, she wore another tiny skirt that put her legs on display. Her all-black ’fit included a sporty jacket with a mock neck zipped to the top. Playing on proportions, she paired the oversized piece with an A-line miniskirt. For the final touch, she carried a massive leather tote and accessorized it with ’80s-style chunky gold studs, her go-to retro style.

FILA

You, too, can shop the new drop starting tomorrow, March 6, at FILA retailers and online, as well as at Urban Outfitters and Nordstrom.