Whether she’s rocking a metallic blue seashell bra on a movie set as Mermaid Barbie or exposing her thong underneath a glistening sheer dress on the red carpet, Dua Lipa loves a well-executed exposed undies look. And on the latest issue of The New York Times’ Style Magazine, T, she rocked the undies-forward look yet again.

For the magazine’s August 20, 2023 issue, Lipa rocked the no-pants trend. Photographed by Luis Alberto Rodriguez, the singer fronted two different covers. In one, Lipa wore a saucy heavily-embroidered dress with a plunging neckline. Meanwhile, her second look was a lot more stripped-down.

Styled by Carlos Nazario, Lipa wore a basic white tee, but her bottoms were anything but. In fact, she forgoed bottoms altogether in a pantsless ensemble and stick to layered undergarments. Three, in fact: a gray thong from Miu Miu, over white briefs, over sheer black tights.

Layering undies — especially from the designer label — is a go-to for only the chicest of A-listers. Both Kendall Jenner and Sydney Sweeney have worn Miu Miu undies publicly. Lipa isn’t new to the brand’s undies-forward staples either. She previously rocked a see-through Miu Miu bra as a shirt while out.

With everything else kept simple, she merchandised the look with one of fall’s biggest footwear trends: prim bows. She slipped on black pointed sling-backs with a lone bow on each shoe. So elegant.