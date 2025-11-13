Hailey Bieber Really Said "Who Needs Pants?" In Her New Rhode Campaign

In case you hadn’t heard: Hailey Bieber just updated her iconic, immortalized-in-song Rhode iPhone case. As of Wednesday, Nov. 12, instead of merely offering a phone case with a built-in lip gloss cradle, beauty savants are now able to shop a detachable, snap-on option as part of the founder’s new birthday edit collection. See, part of the thrill of being a Rhode fan is knowing that an innovative new must-have is just around the corner. That, and feeling the satisfaction of getting one’s hands on whatever limited-edition flavor lip gloss the brand releases.

As a fashion girl, however, what’s most exciting about Rhode drops are their accompanying campaigns. Save for a few select partnerships with the likes of DKNY and Fila, Bieber rarely models anymore (especially on runways; she stepped off those a long time ago). But for Rhode? She gets back in her model bag and serves. That’s exactly what she did for her recent birthday edit materials.

Hailey’s Birthday Bikini

In one layout, Bieber modeled the new Oversized Bubble Bag ($48), a pillowy neoprene zip-up pouch embossed with the logo. To keep the focus on her bag, she kept everything else rather bare in an off-the-shoulder crop top. Flaunting more than just her midriff, it also featured a wide-V for a décolletage moment.

A Cheeky Moment

In her campaigns, the Rhode founder typically opts for the skimpiest pieces (presumably to highlight her skin and makeup better). As is tradition, she followed the same M.O. and wore nothing but matching black undies with slinky straps and ultra-cheeky coverage.

To keep it sophisticated, she pulled her hair back into a sleek bun and opted for a flushed makeup look.

More Spicy Looks This Way

This wasn’t the only undies-forward outfit she wore, of course. In another layout, she donned a glossy collarless leather jacket, pantless. To emphasize her lack of bottoms, she unbuttoned her jacket to expose her navel and flaunt her undies, which she paired with the same oversized clutch and square-toe slingbacks.

In another, she ditched both pants and her top for a skivvies-only moment.

Apart from the phone accessory ($46) and the bag, the collection also includes four limited-edition tubes of her viral Peptide Lip Tints. Shop them below before they run out.