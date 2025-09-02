Hailey Bieber Went Braless In Her Chic New DKNY Campaign

Even fashion girls equipped with enviable wardrobes and the most elaborate Pinterest boards (read: style inspo) find dressing for transitional weather a challenge, if not a full-on pain. You’re either too cold, too hot, or alternating between the two depending on the time of day. Sadly, wearing temp-appropriate clothing is an art few have mastered. And someone who’s blessed with that gift is Hailey Bieber.

The Rhode founder proved exactly that when she fronted DKNY’s Fall 2025 campaign on Tuesday, Sept. 2. Photographed by Mikael Jansson, Bieber’s wardrobe choices were a cocktail of spicy, skin-baring details and light layers. It’s effortless cool-girl at its finest.

Hailey’s Exposed Bra Moment

As if Bieber wasn’t busy enough with her billion-dollar beauty brand, she added another notch on her growing list of modeling endorsements. Bieber’s personal aesthetic, however, merges so well with the brand’s New York edge, you almost wonder why it took both this long to partner up.

In one photo, Bieber gave corpcore an NSFW twist and layered a black blazer ($129) over a cropped white button-down. While that sounds like your run-of-the-mill office combo, she left both completely unfastened and fully revealed her teeny triangle bra underneath. For an extra dash of cool-girl nonchalance, she paired them with wide-leg, high-rise denims in an inky black.

DKNY

Keeping the look casual, she merchandised it with black loafers ($139) and a New York Yankees baseball cap ($42).

More Risqué Looks, Right This Way

In another layout, she replicated the above formula but subtracted one key item of clothing. Instead of wearing a work-shirt-outerwear-combo with a bra, she ditched the lingerie item altogether. Bieber wore an unfastened chambray button-down — sans anything underneath — with a cropped leather moto jacket ($399). She paired it with denims featuring a cuffed hem. Again, she slipped into black loafers, white socks, and clutched a boxy east-west bag.

DKNY

Elsewhere in the campaign, Bieber wore a cropped, sleeveless tee in black and tossed a coat in the same color palette over it. The knee-length jacket ($379) was a patchwork of fuzzy shearling and faux fur panels. This she paired with indigo jeans which she left unbuttoned.

DKNY

When she wasn’t skipping lingerie, she was skipping pants. In one pic, she wore nothing but a boucle varsity jacket ($229) with contrasting leatherette sleeves.

DKNY

A match made in fashion heaven.