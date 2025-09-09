Hailey Bieber is minimalism personified. On the fashion front, the Rhode founder keeps her wardrobe streamlined in neutrals (mostly), sleek silhouettes, and understated pieces. (Case in point: She’s never met an LBD she didn’t like.) Even her dewy signature makeup, which spawned the “glazed” trend and countless TikTok tutorial videos, is built on the premise of a flawless and moisturized base — no bold tricks necessary. In fact, her billion-dollar beauty empire mostly sells essentials. But one thing about her? She’s never the dreaded B-word (read: basic).

Hailey’s Plunging Co-Ords

Last week, Hailey attended a series of pop-up events in New York to celebrate Rhode’s partnership with Sephora and the brand’s first foray into retail, changing into a new outfit for each activation (naturally). The following day, after her husband, Justin Bieber, dropped his surprise album, Swag II, the follow-up to his July release, Swag, the couple snuck in some quality time and spent part of the night together. Her outfit of choice was a slip dress.

That same day, she headed off to another event in a number that proved she can transform any “simple” ensemble into a high-fashion moment.

Enlisting the help of her stylist, Dani Michelle, she wore a blazer-cum-pajama-top. Instead of traditional snipped lapels, which meet in a button atop the navel, her “lapels” were more akin to a draped cowl. Crafted in silk, the shiny gunmetal top featured long sleeves and a tie-knot front.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

As for her bottoms, she wore matching pants. They were loose and aqueous, just like how luxe PJs would be. The entire set screamed posh, likely because it was from Dior.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s Her Style M.O.

Though the look technically errs on the more understated side thanks to its monochromatic treatment, nothing about it — or Hailey — can be considered basic. It’s her favorite style play. She loves wearing what could be considered closet staples — with risqué details. On her date with Justin that same night, she wore a little black dress, a dress everyone is encouraged to have in their wardrobes, but wore one with an ultra-plunging neckline with a lacy halter detail. It was also teeny tiny. She paired it with a crescent-shaped bag and mules from Saint Laurent, for an all-black serve.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

A style star through and through.